BARRE — For the second time in three years, the only thing standing between North Country and a first championship was the Montpelier Solons.
Montpelier had the Falcons’ number again Saturday, leading from start to finish for a 63-36 victory while also securing Division II’s first three-peat since Burr and Burton claimed four consecutive titles from 1976-79.
The Solons also spoiled NC’s first-ever title bid in 2021.
“I can’t say enough about the intensity and effort the entire team brought all season,” first-year coach Jeremiah Melhuish said of his NC squad, which entered Saturday on a 16-game win streak. “We had an early loss to a team we felt was nowhere close to us and it was a real turning point. These guys doubled down and went to work. To have a group so willing to take coaching and so willing to hold each other accountable the right way is unique. It’s not a fluke we got to game 24. They are special.”
Ronnie Riby-Williams was everywhere in the first half, scoring 15 of his game-high 22 points to help Montpelier take a 33-17 advantage into the break. The Solons also got nine points from Carson Cody and seven apiece from Carter Bruzzese and Clayton Foster.
Cooper Brueck had a team-high 12 points for North Country (21-3), which finishes a season at the Barre Aud for the fourth straight season. Hayden Boivin and Wyatt Descheneau combined for a dozen more.
The Falcons faced a 6-0 hole early on, fueled by Solon center Andrew Tringe’s two big swats on the same possession followed by a finish underneath on the other end. Hayden Boivin finally broke the ice for NC three-and-a-half minutes in, off a wrap-around pass from Haidin Chilafoux.
Then Riby-Williams began to make his presence felt, scoring six straight to push Montpelier’s lead to 12-3 with just over two minutes left in the quarter. Brueck knocked in a three shortly after and the Falcons had it to within six entering the second.
Jorden Driver cut it to four with a pair of free throws but that’d be as close as NC would get. 14 Solon points — seven from Riby-Williams — with a Brueck three sandwiched in between, made it a 28-13 game with three minutes left before half. Brueck then set up Boivin and Brayden Pepin connected on a baseline jumper as the Falcons trailed by 13 at the break.
“At halftime, we felt like we were pressing too much and were just not taking care of the ball,” Melhuish said. “Going into the half the message was to compose ourselves and play the brand of ball we have all year. We felt like if we could go on an early run with patient offense, we would be right in it.
“Ultimately, our offense the first four minutes was exactly what we wanted in terms of execution and shot selection. We got a few stops on D, but unfortunately, those great shots didn’t go in for us. Credit Montpelier for bringing it and really rushing us. They are so well-coached and executed very well.”
North Country began the third with possession for nearly two minutes but couldn’t capitalize — two more Tringe blocks helping contribute to that.
The Falcons scored just two points in the quarter, Chilafoux getting the lone bucket after five-and-a-half minutes. Montpelier pieced together a 10-2 third, on the strength of Riby-Williams and Bruzzese triples to make it 43-19 entering the fourth.
NC put forward a strong final quarter, Pepin and Descheneau interrupting a 5-0 Solon run with back-to-back long balls to cut it to 48-27. However, Montpelier answered right back with a streak of seven straight. Another Descheneau three and two Brueck tallies were the final Falcon hoops, but Montpelier stayed well out in front.
“Being my first year in this position, this first group will always be extra [special],” Melhuish said. “We went on this 24-game journey together. It was a lot of learning, but so much love and so much laughter. Every day they came to work and as a coach, I can’t ask for anything more. I’m truly humbled to be associated with them. Our success, although one game short of our goal, really speaks to their commitment and sacrifices.”
NCU will graduate Cooper Brueck, Jorden Driver and Noah Fortin, a trio in which Melhuish began coaching their freshman year when he was leading the Falcon JV program.
“They are a very special group I will always cherish,” Melhuish said. “We began talking about championship runs [on JV], and that foundation helped get us here today. We have been to four straight final fours and two championship games. They have made that possible. I love those three and will miss them immensely. But I’m proud of their legacy here at North Country. Their next steps beyond just basketball will be absolutely beautiful, I have no doubt.”
NOTES: North Country falls to 0-2 in finals appearances. … The Falcons’ 36 points were a season-low. … Both teams will return three starters next season. … Montpelier has been to four straight D-II finals and is now 9-9 overall.
MHS (21-3): Riby-Williams 9-2-22, Bruzzese 3-0-7, Nyiringabo 0-1-1, Foster 3-0-7, Bridge 1-3-6, Cody 3-2-9, Lilly 0-1-1, Tringe 3-0-6, Milak 2-0-4. Totals: 24-FG 9-13-FT 63.
NCU (21-3): Cooper Brueck 5-0-12, Brayden Pepin 2-0-5, Jorden Driver 0-3-3, Gavin Wells 1-0-2, Haidin Chilafoux 1-0-2, Hayden Boivin 3-0-6, Wyatt Descheneau 2-0-6. Totals: 14-FG 3-4-FT 36.
MHS 14 19 10 20 — 63
NCU 8 9 2 17 — 36
3-Point FG: M 6 (Riby-Williams 2, Bruzzese, Foster, Bridge, Cody); N 5 (Brueck 2, Pepin, Descheneau 2). Team Fouls: M 7, N 16.
