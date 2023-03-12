BARRE — For the second time in three years, the only thing standing between North Country and a first championship was the Montpelier Solons.

Montpelier had the Falcons’ number again Saturday, leading from start to finish for a 63-36 victory while also securing Division II’s first three-peat since Burr and Burton claimed four consecutive titles from 1976-79.

