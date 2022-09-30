Falcons Fall Short Against Reigning Champs

NEWPORT — Yep, they are contenders.
Very rarely does a midseason loss help solidify a football team’s case at potentially making a deep postseason run, but North Country’s 34-27 loss to defending Division II champion Bellows Falls on Friday night did just that.
Up a point at the half, NC gave up the lead early after the break but played tough the rest of the way — proving that the now 4-1 Falcons can battle with anybody in Division II.
“It tells us we can play with them and it shows us what we need to work on,” Falcon coach Lonnie Wade said.
North Country got the home crowd rocking early, taking a 7-0 lead on its second drive of the game. The Falcon defense caused a fumble to get the offense the ball back. Quarterback Watson Laffoon thanked them by finding Hayden Boivin for a 74-yard catch-and-run score. Boivin hauled in the catch one-handed then sprinted up the left sideline relatively untouched to the end zone.
Down 7-0 after the first, Bellows Falls didn’t take long to respond. Caden Haskell, who was a nightmare all night, took it 15 yards for the touchdown. Haskell finished with four touchdowns and 211 rushing yards.
“We struggled in our run game and we allowed too many third-and-short yardages,” Wade said. “To beat them we need to force them to long third downs.”
A missed PAT kept it 7-6. With 4:04 before half, Boivin, taking a snap at quarterback, threw a 13-yard dart to Wyatt Descheneau to make it 14-6. Again it was Haskell with an answer, a 3-yard rush to make it 14-13 at the break.
Bellows Falls’ success on the ground continued in the second half, this time Walker James punching it in from 7 out. James’ score spoiled a replay-worthy, fingertip pass deflection by Boivin on what should have been a 30-plus yard touchdown a few plays prior.
Boivin rushed in for a touchdown minutes later, after three-straight Terrier penalties moved the Falcons from a third-and-14 to a first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. A blocked PAT kept it deadlocked at 20.
A dogfight for the first three quarters, the final frame belonged to Haskell and the reigning champs. Haskell scored from 5 yards out, just 1:09 after Boivin’s score. He then picked off a pass on the Falcons’ next possession and capped it off by running in his fourth TD of the night on the ensuing Terrier drive with 2:47 left.
Laffoon led an impressive march downfield that included a 20-yard catch and 35-yard run by Justin Young, ending in a Laffoon rushing touchdown to shrink the score with 45 seconds remaining.
Bellows Falls hopped on an onside kick attempt and then took a knee to end it.
Even in the loss, one thing is for certain; the Falcons torrid start to the 2022 campaign was no fluke.
“Players were disappointed in the loss,” Wade said. “We had a shot but they also know they can play with anyone. They know we need to learn from this and get ready for next week.”
North Country (4-1) will look to get back in the win column with another tough D-II test Friday night at Fair Haven. Bellows Falls (5-0) runs its win streak to 17 and hosts Spaulding next Saturday at 1.
