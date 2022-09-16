EAST MONTPELIER — North Country made the big plays when they counted to wrap up Friday’s 35-13 Division II football victory over U-32.

The Falcons denied the Raiders on four straight attempts inside the 3-yard line in the third quarter and then marched the ball 91 yards into the end zone, extending the lead to 14 points. North Country added two touchdowns in the final four minutes to improve to 3-0, while U-32 falls to 0-3.

