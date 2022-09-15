In fact, the North Country football team has caused a stir around the entire state after opening up its season with two straight road victories — the program’s first 2-0 start in 11 years.
“This year’s team started bonding together back in December and January working out,” head coach Lonnie Wade said.
Still, there’s a long season ahead and a lot of ground to cover if the Falcons want to make a return to the D-II playoffs.
“People are taking notice of the team but, the reality is, it’s just two games and there’s still a long way to go and some very good teams on our schedule,” Wade said. “Our offensive line has played well and defensively we’ve done well but again, it’s only two games and there is a lot to work on to get better.”
Next up is U-32, NC’s third consecutive road game, Friday night at 7 in East Montpelier.
The Raiders (0-2) were handled fairly easily last weekend, 50-21, at Lyndon. LI had a great deal of success on the ground with six rushing touchdowns, which is a vulnerability Wade will look to exploit again.
Hayden Boivin could be the main beneficiary of that. He ran for four touchdowns in a 50-24 Week 2 thumping of Mount Mansfield, including a 67-yard tear. Boivin also threw a TD pass to Wyatt Descheneau, who Wade says is another name that might be heard often Friday night.
“Watson Laffoon and Tate Parker have also both played well at [quarterback] when they are at that position,” Wade said, adding that along with Descheneau, Justin Young and Cooper Wheeler have had big contributions thus far, too.
Wheeler and Dylan Martin each had pick-sixes last week.
On the defensive end, the Falcons will need to be prepared for a committee of running backs. Chase Gariboldi, a four-year starter, usually controls the ground attack but it was Cal Davis (2) and Daniel Yaeger that accounted for the Raiders’ rushing TDs last Saturday.
“U-32 is a good team,” Wade said. “They have a lot of speed. We will need to block and tackle well to be successful. We’re also their homecoming game so they’ll be excited to play.
“Goals for the game are the same. Protect the ball on offense and force takeaways on defense. Tackle and block well. Control the line of scrimmage.”
