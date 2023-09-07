LYNDON CENTER — Area high school football fans had to wait until Week 7 for the highly-anticipated Barrel Bowl last season.
Before that, the rivalry game between Lyndon Institute and North Country took a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19.
Well, wait no more.
The 16th Barrel Bowl is set for Saturday and while the Week 2 matchup between the Vikings and the Falcons would surely be worth the wait — area football fans won’t need to this fall.
Both squads enter Saturday’s afternoon clash at Robert K. Lewis Field sporting 1-0 records following impressive outings in their respective season openers.
While it may have been a small sample size, both NCU coach Lonnie Wade and LI coach Dan Nolan learned a lot about their ball clubs heading into the Barrel Bowl.
“We learned how resilient we were in that game,” Wade said. “It would have been so easy to go through the motions with everything the team experienced and it would have been understandable if they did that. What showed up was character and leadership. We’ll need to carry that through to this week.”
North Country powered its way to a 34-22 win over Division I Burlington/South Burlington while dealing with injuries.
Lyndon furiously stormed back from 18 down to overtake Mill River on the road.
“What was really positive was that our young team was able to build a lot of confidence by staying with it and coming back like they did,” Nolan said. “We had a slow start on both sides of the ball; offensively we went three-and-out on our first possession and then we allowed them to drive down the field and score on their first possession. We will have to find a way to start faster and be ready to play from the opening kickoff.”
Last season, the Vikings strutted out of Newport with a 33-20 victory. The Falcons are hoping to return the favor this year and gain some ground on a series that LI currently leads 10-5.
“There’s always adjustments from week to week based on who you’re playing,” Wade said. “LI showed a lot of character in their Week 1 win. We know that they’re resilient as well and they will bring their best game on Saturday.”
Chase Sanville was the main man on the ground in the season opener, racking up 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Aiden MacKenzie did a bit of everything, scoring a pair of touchdowns on the strength of 115 receiving yards while securing a game-altering interception late in the fourth quarter.
“They do a lot of good things on offense and their defense was very aggressive against Mill River,” Wade said. “We’ll need to bring our best effort if we want a chance to beat them.”
While junior quarterback Ethan Lussier is under center for his first season as the Vikings’ starter, the Barrel Bowl will be a familiar atmosphere. Last season, Lussier stepped in and got the start, leading LI to victory.
Lussier, a very capable of thrower brings a new element to the Lyndon attack after relying almost entirely on the run game last fall. He tallied 129 passing yards and two TDs against the Minutemen.
“Offensively, we will need to establish the running game and make sure to keep Ethan Lussier upright in the passing game,” Nolan said.
Conversely, a large part of the roster that experienced last season’s Barrel Bowl loss has returned this fall for the Falcons.
“North Country is a big, senior-laden, physical team,” Nolan said. “NCU will be very highly motivated for this game and we will have to find a way to match their level of energy and enthusiasm.”
Cooper Wheeler had a big-time performance in the win over the Seawolves, accounting for four of the five Falcon touchdowns while adding 86 rushing yards. Hayden Boivin scored the other TD while Watson Laffoon ran for 121 yards and threw for 110 more and Justin Young ran for 55 yards.
“We will need to stop the run first and foremost in order to give ourselves a chance to compete,” Nolan said. “Additionally we will need to know where Hayden Boivin is at all times. He is a terrific athlete and a dynamic weapon who can create explosive plays all over the field.”
Kickoff is set for 1 o’clock.
