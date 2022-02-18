Falkenburg, Fellow Hornets Pull In Accolades

LYNDONVILLE — Northern Vermont University-Lyndon senior men’s basketball player Zach Falkenburg was named to the 2021-22 College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Men’s NCAA Division III basketball academic All-District 2 first team on Friday.
The Bridgeport (N.Y.) native is studying exercise science with a strength and conditioning concentration and currently carries a 3.66-grade point average.
This is the second consecutive year that Falkenburg has been named to the academic All-District Team. In 2021 he was the first Lyndon men’s basketball player to ever receive academic All-District recognition.
On Thursday, Falkenburg, a 6-foot-2 guard and three-year captain, was named the NAC senior scholar athlete of the year. He is the first Lyndon men’s basketball player to earn that distinction. He was also the first Lyndon player since 2014-15 to be named to the NAC All-Conference first team.
Falkenburg topped the 1,000-point career scoring plateau during a career-high 41-point outburst against SUNY Polytechnic Institute on Jan. 7. He has scored 1,239 career points to date, the most by any player since the Hornets returned to NCAA Division III competition in 2010.
This season, Falkenburg is averaging 18.6 points per game, fifth most in the NAC. His total of 446 points scored ranks third in the conference. He is also currently third in made three-point goals with 60, fourth in made field goals with 158, fifth in made free throws with 70, and fifth in assists with 85. He leads the Hornets in those categories as well as field-goal percentage and steals, and ranks second on the team in rebounding and assists.
Falkenburg is also a member of Lyndon’s defending NAC champion men’s tennis team. He was first-team All-Conference selection in both singles and doubles last season.
CARLISLE HONORED: Lyndon’s Antonio Carlisle was named to the men’s basketball sportsmanship team on Thursday.
The St. Johnsbury native and two-year co-captain for Lyndon is the Hornets’ second-leading scorer this season with an average of 13.5 points per game. In NAC play his average has increased to 18.4 points per contest. He had a career-high 36 points in Lyndon’s win over Husson University on Feb. 5. Another highlight was his 31-point night in Lyndon’s early-season exhibition game against Division I Dartmouth College.
WOMEN
CROMPTON, SMITH HONORED: Lyndon women’s basketball players Lea Crompton (Dunbarton, N.H.) and Sage Smith (Colebrook, N.H.) were among those honored as the North Atlantic Conference announced its annual women’s basketball awards on Thursday. In the voting of conference coaches, Crompton, a senior guard, was selected All-Conference honorable mention. Smith, a freshman guard, was named to the womens’ basketball sportsmanship team.
Crompton is Lyndon’s leading scorer this season. Her 15.9 points per game average currently ranks fourth in the conference. She is also currently fifth in the conference in both free-throw percentage (75.5%) and assists per game (4.1). In her most recent game on Tuesday, she scored a career-high 30 points while playing all 40 minutes and leading the Hornets to a NAC first-round playoff victory over the University of Maine at Farmington.
Smith has averaged 9.2 points per game in her first season. She is shooting 33.8% from behind the three-point arc, tops among the Hornets and fifth-best in the NAC.
