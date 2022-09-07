Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Blue Mountain Bucks

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Blue Mountain Union for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Parrish Eiskamp (fourth season)
Assistant Coach: Michelle Colby, Mia Beck (Sr., manager)
Last Year’s Record: 6-8, lost in second round to Proctor
Graduation Losses: Emma Dennis, Maggie Emerson, Emma Gray, Kolby Nelson, Jillian Smith.
Returnees: Lauren Joy, Sr., D; Karli Blood, Jr., F; Shannon Florentine, Jr., D; Jordan Alley, Jr., F; Susanna Nelson, Soph., MF; Kaydence McKean, Soph., D; Felicity Sulham, Jr., GK; Kyra Nelson, Soph., MF; Maya Christy, Soph., F; Maddie Houghton, Soph., D; Gabby Houghton, Sr., D; Keegan Tillotson, Sr., F; Madisyn Christy, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Kennedy Perrigo, Fr., MF; Lillian Roy, Fr., D.
Players To Watch: Jordan Alley returns to us as our leading scorer and we look for her to continue to shine as a junior. Felicity Sulham has been working all summer on her goalie skills and it’s showing every day at practice. She is fearless in goal and we are excited to see her excel this season. Lauren Joy is the backbone of our defense and we’ll look for her to continue to play smartly and distribute the ball up the field.
Season Outlook: “Having lost five seniors one would think that we would be in a rebuild mode but we don’t feel that way,” Eiskamp said. “We have some great returning players who are up for the challenge of filling those shoes. We are very optimistic about this season and know that the girls are ready to play shoulder-to-shoulder against any opponent we face.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Jeremy Dube (third season)
Assistant Coach: Jennifer Dube
Last Year’s Record: 6-6, lost in first round to Arlington
Graduation Losses: Jacob Dube, John Dennis, Cooper Ingerson, Ethan Gilding, Carson Tetreault, Ryan Edson, Cameron Dennis.
Returnees: Cedric Schaefer, Jr., F; Addison Sanborn, Soph., MF; Gavin Longmoore, Soph., F; Keegan Frigon, Jr., D; Xavier Mattoon, Soph., F; Ronin Moulton, Jr., F; Cameron Roy, Jr., F.
Newcomers: Kasey Ingerson, Fr., MF; Matt White, Sr., D; Quinn Vaillancourt, Sr., MF; Lucas Welch, Sr., MF; Chris Frey, Sr., GK; Evan Farquharson, Fr., F; Jeremiah Burnett, Sr., D; Ian Fraser, Sr., MF; Cody Laird, Sr., D.
Players To Watch: Cameron Roy, Cedric Schaefer, Jeremiah Burnett.
Season Outlook: “Team is already working as a team,” Dube said. “Looking forward to a solid season.”
