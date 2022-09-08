Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Colebrook Mohawks

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Colebrook Academy for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Katie Parker (19th season)
Assistant Coach: Michaella Biron
Last Year’s Record: 1-15
Graduation Losses: Alexis Inkel
Returnees: Sara Fernald, Sr., F/MF; Shyanna Fuller, Sr., D; Ariana Lord, Sr., MF/D; Emma McKeage, Sr., D; Sierra Riff, Sr., GK; Haley Rossitto, Fr., F/MF; Lexi Santamaria, Fr., D; Samantha Samson, Fr., D/MF; Hayley Marquis, Fr., MF; Brigid Wonka-Green, Fr., F; Lindsey Eldridge, 8th, MF.
Newcomers: Niomie Nadeau, Fr., F/MF; Jenna Brady, Fr., MF; Madison Parker, 7th, F; Gracie Cross, 7th, MF/D.
Players to Watch: Riff, McKeage and Fuller are all 4-5-year veteran players. Their experience and leadership should be the foundation to the team’s defense and should minimize opponents’ opportunities. Lord, another five-year veteran leader should be our playmaker in the midfield creating opportunities for her teammates and herself.
Season Outlook: “After a struggling season in 2021, many of the returning players gained experience from the previous year,” Parker said. “This team still has much to learn. The veteran players have to lead and be our main players. The athleticism of the core group of freshmen (key role players should emerge) is vital to our success. We have to find some consistency in play from back to front. Communication and taking advantage on goal-scoring opportunities are areas for improvement this season. The team wants to get back to being competitive and doesn’t want to miss playoffs this season. We are aiming to be .500 or better.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Nicolás Sánchez-Roosa
Roster: Dartanyan Cauller, GK; Zander Timmsen, D; Peyton Rancourt, D; John Kyller, D; Mikhail Young, D; Caleb Thivierge, D; Dylan Eldridge, D; Kaiden Dowse, MF; Kolten Dowse, MF; Jackson Weir, MF; Vincent Santamaria, MF; Ian Thompson, F; Ashton Herres, F; Keenan Hurlbert, F.
Players To Watch: Senior captains Ashton Herres and Kaiden Dowse are the veteran players who are leading and guiding the team, especially the younger players.
Season Outlook: “I believe that our upcoming season will definitely be a challenging one,” Sánchez-Roosa said. “I try to remind my players that every game and team will be competitive and should never let our guards down. There is a sense of belief that there are good and bad teams, but my philosophy is focused on our mental preparation and concentration regardless of who our opponent is. We need to make every game count. Our goal is to improve in every facet of the sport, so when we get to meet challenging teams, our chances of beating them can increase as well as our confidence and our mental maturity.
“This year unfortunately we only have 14 players on the roster, which realistically makes it tough for everyone by having a pretty small team. Some of the players focused on full time jobs which certainly hurts us this year tremendously in terms of the number of substitutions. Our team is physical and athletic so everyone has the chance to aspire to be on the starting lineup.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.