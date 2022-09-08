Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Groveton Eagles

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Groveton for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Mike Simino (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 3-13
Graduation Losses: Chris Corliss
Returnees: Corbin Frenette, Sr., F; Ben Wheelock, Sr., F; Shayne Holmes, Sr., GK; Blake Champagne, Sr., D; Nicholas Connerton, Sr., D; Jace Ramsay, Jr., D; Kaden Cloutier, Jr., MF; Isaac Noyes, Soph., MF; Brody Platt, Soph., D; Gavin Cloutier, Soph., D; Dylan Simino, Soph., F; Sean Simpson, Fr., D; Ashton Kenison, Fr., MF/F; Landon Cloutier, Fr., MF/F; Gage Collins, Fr., D/MF.
Newcomers: Cameron Hickey, 8th, D.
Players To Watch: Corbin Frenette has great vision on the field, great sportsmanship, is a great teammate and has wonderful soccer talent. Shayne Holmes is a fearless goalie who will give us a great chance by keeping the opponent off the board.
Season Outlook: “Chris Corliss graduating is a huge loss for the team, however, the season is looking very positive,” Simino said. “We have set a goal to improve our record from last year. With the offensive talent we have this year from the mid-fielders forward we should be scoring a lot more goals than in the past. Our defense should not be overlooked either. With a little realignment of positions, we are hoping to limit scoring chances against us. Most of the kids are returning to us from last year including a handful of freshmen who were with the team as 8th graders. With five seniors who all play their positions ranging from decent to excellent, it should be a fun year. We plan on bringing a positive, teamwork-filled effort to each game this season.”
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Sarah Leclerc (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 2-14
Graduation Losses: Emily Schafermeyer
Returnees: Keirsten Allin, Jr., MF; Madison Ash, Sr., D/MF; Katherine Bushey, Sr., GK; Julia Chappell, Fr., F/MF; Kaycee Chappell, Soph., MF; Aspen Clermont, Soph., F/MF; Julie Glover, Sr., F; Martha Hodge, Sr., D; Paige Lambert, Jr., F; Kandrah Savage, Soph., MF/F; Delaney Whiting, Fr., D/F.
Newcomers: Taylor Clauss, Fr., MF/D; Kelly Connary, Jr., D; Addison Hamilton, Fr., F/MF; Kara Hamilton, Fr., F/MF; Amaya Kendall, Jr., D; Marissa Kenison, Sr., D/F; Mylee Kenison, 8th, D; Sophia Kenison, 8th, D; Autumn King, Soph., MF.
Players To Watch: Marissa Kenison is an all-around great team player, has a great foot to move the ball up the field. Coachable athlete and great attitude. Katherine Bushey: “I am really working on having her come out and play more on the ball, being more aggressive,” Leclerc said. “Katherine has made great strides already and against Profile she had around 20 saves.” Madison Ash: all-around great player, will play anywhere, great communication, great defender. Julie Glover: fast footwork and has an amazing cross, if she can break away she will start scoring, coachable athlete and willing to help teammates if in need or takes it upon herself to reach out to them. Aspen Clermont: coachable athlete, has amazing footwork, when she starts shooting she will be a threat on the frontline, hardworking, always passing for the assist.
Season Outlook: “This season I really want the girls to be able to move the ball better,” Leclerc said. “Keeping the triangle passing game under control, moving the ball up the field on the wings and crossing the ball into the forwards. We will be losing a good amount of seniors so I would like the girls to get more of the short passing game developed so next year they will be on it. We have a lot of talent this year and I am looking forward to a good season. Some of the teams in our division have had girls playing together for a few years now and they have great chemistry. They are very good so we look forward to the challenge.”
