Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Hazen Wildcats

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Hazen Union for the 2022 fall high school sports season. Previews for boys golf and boys and girls cross country are not included.
BOYS SOCCER
Division III
Head Coach: Allison Paradee (second season)
Assistant Coaches: Derek Richardson, Cody Hall
Last Year’s Record: 6-8, lost in quarterfinals to eventual champion Enosburg
Graduation Losses: Reed Kehler, Tyson Davison, Aidan Neill, Ryker Willett.
Returnees: Gavin Stratton, Soph., F; Daniel des Grosseliers, Jr., D; Xavier Hill, Jr., MF; Gabriel Michaud, Jr., D; Eliot Rosendahl, Jr., D; Fenton Meyer, Jr., MF; Jadon Baker, Sr., MF; Cody Trudeau, Sr., F; Tyler Rivard, Sr., GK; Lincoln Michaud, Sr., D.
Newcomers: Seville Murphy, Fr., D; Justin Montgomery, Fr., F; Ari Jurkiewicz, Fr., F; Morgan Michaud, Fr., D; Ethan Gann, Fr., D; Sullivan Laflam, Fr., F.
Players To Watch: Hazen’s defensive starting lineup is made up of Daniel des Grosseilliers, Lincoln Michaud, Gabriel Michaud and Eliot Rosendahl. Tyler Rivard in the net, Cody Trudeau’s strength and speed up front, Jadon Baker’s leadership in central positions and a group of six very skilled freshman players adding to Hazen’s strong athletic varsity program.
Season Outlook: “As we take on the Capital Division for a second year, we look forward to once again competing with teams who challenged us last year and helped to strengthen our team,” Paradee said.
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Harry Besett (fourth season)
Assistant Coach: Alleigh Gabaree
Last Year’s Record: 1-13-1, lost in first round of the playoffs to MSJ
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: Maverick Murphy, Sr., MF; Gabby Stanciu, Sr., MF; Alexis Christensen, Sr., MF; Lily Castle, Sr., D; Tessa Luther, Jr., MF; Caitlyn Davison, Jr., MF; Sarah Collier, Jr., D; Natalie Michaud, Soph., F; Baylie Christensen, Soph., D; Aster Watkevich, Soph., MF/D; Madeline Kaiser, Soph., GK; Isabelle Gouin, Fr., F; Julia desGroseilliers, Fr., D.
Newcomers: Bri Holbrook, Fr., D; Ella Renaud, Fr., F/GK.
Players To Watch: Isabelle Gouin and Natalie Michaud are both very quick up front and composed and lethal in front of goal if they get through 1-on-1 with the keeper. Alexis [Christensen], Tessa [Luther], Caitlyn [Davison], Gabby [Stanciu] and Maverick [Murphy] have developed excellent chemistry to combine one and two-touch passing that will be the base of our offensive play.
Season Outlook: “With a very young team last season (zero seniors) we worked hard to build a foundation of technical skills and possession-based play,” Besett said. “Most players returned for this season and we are able to add tactical discipline and a more aggressive attitude that will make for a competitive season as well as some beautiful football to watch for our fans.”
