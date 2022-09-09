Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Lake Region Rangers

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Lake Region for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
BOYS SOCCER
Division II
Head Coach: Darcy LeBlanc (second season)
Last Year’s Record: 4-11, lost in first round
Graduation Losses: Carter Montgomery, Robbie Bowman, Grant Laclair, Landyn Leach, Jordan Green.
Returnees: Tyler Goodridge, Sr., D; Aidan Poginy, Sr., MF; Colby Lafleur, Sr., D; Jacob Inkel, Sr., MF; Jacob Sicard, Sr., MF; Charlie Thompson, Sr., MF; Beren Lovejoy, Jr., D; Liam Oliver, Jr., MF; Lincoln Racine, Soph., GK; Jayden Choquette, Soph., MF; Owen Rogers, Soph., F.
Players To Watch: Colby Lafleur has dedicated himself to working on his game during the offseason and returning All-State player from last year, we are looking for him to continue his leadership on the defensive front. Aiden Poginy is coming off a basketball 2021 season-ending shoulder injury, but he was an offensive leader on the team last year and has the potential to have a strong senior year in front of him. Looking for Liam Oliver to step into the spotlight a little more this year, he has the potential to be a threat at midfield with his range and demeanor. Three returning sophomores Jayden Choquettte, Owen Rogers and our Goalie Lincoln Racine will be key individuals that have a bright future at Lake Region. Tyler Goodridge, Charlie Thompson, and Beren Lovejoy round out a strong returning defense. Liam Lahar, Jacob Inkel and Jacob Sicard return through the midfield.
Season Outlook: “Looking for that diamond in the rough for our offensive front this year,” LeBlanc said. “Strong returning defense and goalkeeper. Just looking to come out this year and see what these gentlemen can put together. Our seven seniors have the potential to have a great season in front of them. Strong JV team from last year, looking to bring a couple of new faces to the ball club.”
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division III
Head Coach: Mary Farnsworth (fourth season)
Assistant Coaches: Blake Fletcher, Tammy Flint-Butler.
Last Year’s Record: 4-10, lost in first round on PKs
Graduation Losses: Alexis Limlaw-Sicard, D; Marina Rockwell, GK/D; Alayni Miller, D; Liris Haney, D; Mara Royer, MF.
Transfer Losses: Anya Kennedy, MF; Maya Auger, GK; Reese Petit, MF/F.
Returnees: Paige Currier, Sr., MF; Hannah Baderstcher, Sr., MF/F; Sakoya Sweeney, Sr., MF; Dayna Knights, Sr., MF; Madison Bowman, Jr., MF; Alayna Azur, Jr., MF/F; Kate Andrews, Sr., MF/D; Kaylee Sargent, Sr., D; Alyssa Butler, Sr., D; Sylvia Brownlow, GK.
Newcomers: Indie Haney, Soph., MF; Kristin Griffin, Jr., MF; Heather Alexander, Soph., D; Brooklyn Hinton, Soph., D; Annabella Aiken, Fr., D; Lillian Fauteux, Sr., D/GK; Isabella Hannover, Fr., F; Sage Sweeney, Soph., D; Ellen Wambui, Sr., MF/F; Myah Ingalls, Jr., D.
Players To Watch: Madison Bowman is an anchor in the center midfield, sees the field well, creates opportunities for others, great shot from distance. Paige Currier, Sakoya Sweeney, and freshman Isabella Hanover are aggressive and reliable offensive players - goal-scorers to watch. Alyssa Butler leads a new defensive line with Heather Alexander and Anabella Aiken that are playing with composure from Butler and speed from Alexander and Aiken. Brooklyn Hinton, Myah Ingalls and Sage Sweeney provide reliable play on the defensive line as well. Sylvia Brownlow, who is stepping into a new position (GK), has dedicated herself to this position with impressive tenacity.
Season Outlook: “The nine seniors this year for LR are impressive leaders who have dedicated time this past year to improve and grow in terms of their athleticism, skills, and soccer smarts,” Farnsworth said. “While we’ve lost many key players, they [seniors] have set an example of hard work that has been matched by new [rising from JV] and returning players. I feel confident filling the gaps and adjusting our play so as to continue our goal to grow our programs’ success.”
——
GIRLS GOLF
Division II
Head Coach: Travis Terrell (first season)
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: None
Newcomers: Bailey Ingalls, Fr.
Players To Watch: Bailey has been striking the ball great off the tee and shows great promise for our future here at LR.
Season Outlook: “It’s a rebuilding season for sure,” Terrell said. “We need at least two ladies on the team to compete at the matches. Hopefully, in the near future, we can rebuild a full roster and continue to have success in girls golf here at LR.”
——
BOYS GOLF
Division II
Head Coach: James Ingalls (seventh season)
Graduation Losses: Carter Montgomery, Fintan Letzelter.
Returnees: Joe Wilcox, Sr.; Caden Fortin, Sr.; Duncan Lovegrove, Sr.; Logan Curtis, Sr.; Matt Wilcox, Jr.; Jonathan Gilcris, Jr.; Braden Parsons, Soph.; Kyler Slyvester, Soph.; Owen Hoyt, Soph.; Bronson Smith, Soph.
Newcomers: Caleb Greenwood, Fr.; Asa Davis, Fr.; Trent Young, Soph.
Players To Watch: Duncan Lovegrove, Caden Fortin, Logan Curtis and Joe Wilcox.
Season Outlook: “We are looking for a strong season from our upperclassmen,” Ingalls said. “Our younger players are showing improvement every day.”
——
CROSS COUNTRY
Division III
Head Coach: Liz Montgomery (fifth season)
Last Year’s Record: Boys finished fifth and girls placed 13th at the state championships
Graduation Losses: Cole Alexander, Erica Thaler, Fintan Letzelter, William Thomas, Alice Zanotto, Sara Bastianel.
Returnees: Thomas Hinton, Charlie Thompson, Morgan Barrup, Nevaeh McCaffrey, Izzy Groff, Ila Camara, and Charlie Edlund.
Newcomers: Miriah Langmaid, Elena Gastard, Isaac Young, Xaviar Chapdelaine, Gavyn Letzelter, Telly Harris, Cam Griffin, Jeremiah Badertscher, Ethan Gratton-Derbyshire, Daylon Duong.
Players To Watch: Team captain Thomas Hinton.
