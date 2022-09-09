Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Littleton Crusaders

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Littleton for the 2022 fall high school sports season. The preview for field hockey is not included.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Joe Hertel (first season)
Last Year’s Record: 13-2-1, lost in the semifinals
Graduation Losses: Josie Bryant, Jamielee Lamarre, Bre Lemay, Kaylee Manzella, Lauren Mckee.
Returnees: Taytum Adams, Jr., GK; Lauryn Corrigan, Jr., MF; Kaitlyn Ilacqua, Jr., D; Addison Hadlock, Soph., MF/F; Hannah Whitcomb, Jr., MF; Kierra Charest, Soph., D; Kiera Therrian, Jr., D; Avah Lucas, Soph., MF; Julieann Bromley, Fr., F; Ella Horsch, Fr., F/MF.
Newcomers: Alba Perez, Sr., MF, F; Ashtyn Chadburn, Fr., D; Kendall Adams, Fr., D/MF; Madison Nelson, Fr., MF; Emerlyn Virginia Frias, Fr., F/GK; Yolanda Taveras, Fr., D/MF; Claire White, Fr., D/MF.
Season Outlook: “As a team we will be really focused on fundamentals and repetition of the basics daily,” Hertel said. “Since we are in a rebuilding year my goal is that we really come together as a team. I’m not as results-oriented as I am team-oriented. The team last year had a great season and I don’t want to put that kind of pressure on the girls this year as we have a completely different dynamic. As long as they are coming out every game giving 100%, that’s all I can ask.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Luke Driscoll (fifth season)
Assistant Coach: Justin Poulton
Last Year’s Record: 10-6, lost in prelims
Graduation Losses: Michael Hampson, Grady Millen.
Returnees: Joelvy Perez, Jr., F; Blake Fillion, Jr., D; Grady Hadlock, Jr., MF; Kyle Fuentes, Jr., GK; Camden Cook, Jr., F; Ross Kelly, Jr., D; Bode Belyea, Jr., MF; Thomas Fortner, Jr., D; Luca Rossi, Jr., D; Morgan Kelly, Jr., F; Shiloh Reagey, Soph., MF; Reece Cook, Soph., D; Logan Poulton, Soph., F; Landon Lord, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Gordon Chua, Sr., D; Sam Reagey, Fr., D; Mason Allaire, Fr., F; Marcus Hampson, Fr., MF; Parker Alberini, Fr., MF; Joshua Goyette, Fr., F; Luke Hennessey, Fr., GK/D.
Players To Watch: Junior class will lead this group with only one senior on the roster. Blake Fillion and Ross Kelly will be leading our defense. Kyle Fuentes returns in goal. Grady Hadlock and Bode Belyea will control the midfield. Joelvy Perez returns up top with Camden Cook leading the offense.
Season Outlook: “One game at a time and stay healthy,” Driscoll said. “We are not deep right now, so a key for us will be develop some depth with our freshmen and sophomores as the season goes on. The North looks to be competitive this year.”
——
GOLF
Division IV
Head Coach: Dale Prior (first season)
Assistant Coach: Sam Natti
Last Year’s Record: 7-8, finished fourth at state tournament
Graduation Losses: Madeline Carbonneau
Returnees: Gavin Lewis, Sr.; Braden Lewis, Sr.; Joe Woodson, Sr.; Jayce Carbonneau, Sr.; Anna Rochefort, Sr.; Charlie Daine, Jr.; Stephen Louis, Jr.
Newcomers: Ryan Mahy, Fr.; Aiden Fenoff, Fr.; Josh Regnet, Fr.
Players To Watch: Gavin and Braden have spent a lot of time on the course this summer and it shows. They both have the potential to score 20+ points in a match.
Season Outlook: “Our team goal is to finish in the top-8 in Division IV to qualify for the State Tournament,” Prior said. “We return a lot of match experience from last year, we just need players to score consistently in each match. We have a tough schedule, however, if we can find a way to score 60+ points consistently in our matches we should be in the top-8 at the end of the regular season.”
