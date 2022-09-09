Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: North Country Falcons

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at North Country Union for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
FOOTBALL
Division II
Head Coach: Lonnie Wade (eighth year, 31st coaching)
Assistant Coaches: John Guebare, Ethan Hill, AJ Thurston, Tello Young, Dave Orszaugh.
Last Year’s Record: 0-5 (COVID-shortened)
Graduation Losses: Garrett Heath, Trevor McAllister, James LaBerge.
Key Returnees: Luke Neilsen, Sr., OL/DL; Watson Laffoon, Jr., QB/DB; Wyatt Descheneau, Jr., WR/DB; Tate Parker, Jr., QB/WR/DB; Hayden Boivin, Soph., QB/WR/DB; Mark Guebara, Jr., TE/LB.
Newcomers: None really. Everyone had to play last year.
Players To Watch: Same as key returning.
Season Outlook: “Still a young team with five seniors but a lot of forced experience for a lot of players last year,” Wade said. “Looking to take that experience into this year to compete in a very tough schedule in Division II.”
——
GIRLS SOCCER
Division II
Head Coach: Pete Kellaway (third year)
Assistant Coach: Preston Ingram
Last Year’s Record: 11-3-2, lost in quarterfinals to CVU
Graduation Losses: Cece Marquis, Josie Chitamber, Bria Austin, Triston Colburn, Brianna Deslandes, Hailey Chilafoux.
Returnees: Rileigh Fortin, Mackenzie Parenteau, Cora Nadeau, Emma Fortin, Lahna Descheneau, Opal Beauchasne, Charli Kellaway, Reeve Applegate, Sabine Brueck, Josie Fortin, Star Poulin.
Newcomers: Mya Auger, GK; Anya Kennedy, MF; Tyra Scelza, D; Dakota Bowen, Fr., F; Ella Berthiaume, Fr., D.
Players To Watch: Charli Kellaway, Sabine Brueck and Anya Kennedy in the central midfield. Combined last season they had 24 goals and 23 assists. They all possess tremendous soccer IQ will be a lethal combination in the middle of the pitch. On top, we have great speed in Star Poulin, tremendous strength with Cora Nadeau, a relentless work ethic in Mackenzie Parenteau and sophomore Josie Fortin who tied as our leading scorer last season with 11 goals. Our defense is anchored with four All-Conference players in Lahna Descheneau, Opal Beauchasne, Reeve Applegate and transfer Mya Auger in goal.
Season Outlook: “If we can stay healthy and avoid injuries we should be extremely competitive in the conference and could make a deep run in the playoffs,” Kellaway said. “This group carries a blue collar mindset, works hard and loves to compete at everything… which is not a bad thing.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division II
Head Coach: Brad Urie (fourth season)
Assistant Coach: Ron Krisak.
Last Year’s Record: 10-4-1, lost in the first round in Division I
Graduation Losses: Austin Giroux, Cayde Micknack, Ian Applegate, Amos Willey.
Returnees: Brady Blake, Sr., MF/GK; Liam Carrick, Sr., F; Jorden Driver, Sr., MF; Noah Fortin, Sr., D; Cooper Brueck, Sr., F; Max Nolan, Jr., D; Gavin Rondeau, Jr., MF; Brayden Pepin, Jr., D; Levi Brewer, Jr., D; Royce Lancaster, Jr., MF; Alex Giroux, Soph., F; Camrin Gustin, Soph., GK.
Newcomers: Garrett Bianchi, Jr., MF; Jonathan Moulton, Jr., D; Liam Beatty, Sr., MF; Cooper Hodgeman, Jr., MF; Haiden Chilafoux, Soph., MF; Silas Magee, Jr., F.
Players To Watch: Cooper Brueck, great finisher and will create a lot of offense for his teammates; Noah Fortin is a terrific defender and is a leader on and off the field; Max Nolan, quiet and calm defender who is very underrated; Levi Brewer, team leader and out-works his opponent every time; Alex Giroux, scorer with a nose for the net; Camrin Gustin excellent young goalie who continues to improve.
Season Outlook: “We are a team with a lot of room to improve but I believe we will be a tough out in D-II playoffs this year,” Urie said.
——
FIELD HOCKEY
Division III
Head Coach: Chantelle Bouchard (17th season between varsity and JV)
Assistant Coaches: Hayley Young, Olivia Trevisani, Kristen Watters.
Last Year’s Record: 6-7, lost in quarterfinals to Harwood
Graduation Losses: Clarissa Demers, Sarah Scherer, Bailee Guyette, Libby Prue, Natalie Desjarlais, Leah Lewis, Julie Tanguay.
Returnees: Ava Bouchard, Soph., GK; Bryn Jenness, Jr., F; Anna Maurice, Sr., MF; Grace Elwell, Sr., D; Amelia Larsen, Jr., D; Ally Lapierre, Jr., F; Cassady Pray, Jr., F.
Newcomers: Hayden Arkley, Jr., D; Anisa Brasseur, Jr., F; Hannah Erikson, Jr., F; Kayla Kennison, Jr., D; Ryleigh Bruce, Jr., MF; Aaliyah Wilburn, Jr., MF; Lillie Tetreault, Fr., F; Louisa Rosa, Jr., MF; Kayla Graves, Soph., MF.
Players To Watch: Ava Bouchard saving high and low balls, beautiful stick saves. Bryn Jenness’ speed and hard shots on goal. Ally Lapierreher’s strength and stick skills.
Season Outlook: ”Young team with many coming in after having only one year at the JV level,” Bouchard said “They have great attitudes and are looking to do big things this season regardless of how the skill levels may look on paper.”
——
GIRLS GOLF
Division I
Head Coach: Adam Hilliker (third season)
Last Year’s Record: Two golfers qualified for states, Cecelia Marquis and Cora Nadeau
Graduation Losses: Cecelia Marquis
Returnees: Cora Nadeau, Sr.; Olivia Moore, Soph.
Newcomers: Briannah Waterman, Soph.; Riley Frashier, Fr.; Willow Clements, Fr.
Players To Watch: Senior Cora Nadeau should compete for a top-five spot at states.
——
BOYS GOLF
Division I
Head Coach: Mike Ingram (fourth season)
Assistant Coach: Chris Wing
Last Year’s Record: Individual state champion Austin Giroux
Graduation Losses: Austin Giroux
Returnees: Ty George, Soph.; Carson Limlaw, Soph.; Brady Provost, Soph.; Jon Shattuck, Jr.; Yvon Robillard, Sr.
Newcomers: Cash Mosher, Fr.; Ben West, Fr.; Drew Anderson, Soph.; Aiden Briggs, Soph.; Dominick Dunn, Jr.; Zander Johansson, Jr.
Players To Watch: Cash Mosher and Ben West are two freshmen with great swings and dedication to the game.
——
CROSS COUNTRY
Head Coach: Daniel Bartlett
Graduation Losses: James Cilwik, Braden Harris.
Returnees: Alexandra Michael, Sr.; Liam Beatty, Sr.; Alexis Derouchie, Jr.; Kiera Marcotte, Soph.
Newcomers: AJ Esposito, Soph.; Judith Mompel-Serrano, Jr.; Aine Remmers, Soph.; Natalee Kneeland, Soph.; Jacob Michael, Fr.; Aiden Snay, Fr.; Andrew Kerwin, Fr.; Christopher Chitambar, Fr.
Players To Watch: Returning seniors, Alexandra Michael and Liam Beatty lead us into a strong 2022 running season. Both runners have three good years behind them and have the leadership to help teach a young team. Junior Alexis Derouchie and sophomore Kiera Marcotte bring additional experience that will build on a great season last year. Alexis was selected to Co-Captain the team and is showing incredible work ethic in her preseason preparation. Kiera had an incredibly strong finish at states last year, where she narrowly missed moving on to New England regional championships. New to the team this year is sophomore AJ Esposito. AJ is an experienced runner with a history of long-distance running under his belt. AJ was selected with Alexis to Co-Captain the team this year.
Season Outlook: “We are rebuilding well after the graduation of James Cilwik and Braden Harris last year,” Bartlett said. “I am most excited that we have the required numbers on both the boys and girls sides to compete as a team (required minimum 5).”
