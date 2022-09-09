Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: Profile Patriots

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at Profile School for the 2022 fall high school sports season.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Jack Bartlett (first season)
Assistant Coach: Ellie Bartlett
Last Year’s Record: 14-2, lost to Woodsville in semifinals
Graduation Losses: Hannah Hodgdon, Livi White, Annabelle Mullins, Grace Burnell, Madison McLaren.
Returnees: Lily Pospesil, Sr., MF/D; Sophie Bell, Sr., MF; Alyiah Laleme, Sr., D; Madeline Koehler, Jr., MF; Evie Burger, Jr., F; Taylor Weir, Jr., D; Morgan Presby, Jr., GK; Avery Gignac, Jr., D; Dana Sekelsky, Jr., D; Mya Brown, Jr., F, Elaina Demaggio, Jr., MF; Savannah Stanley, Jr. D; Ella Stephenson, Jr., D; Kyah Knight, Soph., D; Makenna Price, Soph., MF; Ella McPhaul, Soph., MF; Belle Freligh, Soph., MF; Jaslene Fogarty, Soph., F; Annabella Fresolone, Soph., D.
Newcomers: Natalie Brantley, Fr., MF; Avery Weir, Fr., MF; Ani Griffiths, Fr., MF; Adora Fresolone, Fr., MF; Adeline McKenzie-Proulx, Fr., D; Lily Hodgdon, Fr., D; Addison Koehler, Fr., F; Bailey Verret, Fr., GK; Katie Baker, Fr., MF
Players To Watch: The Profile girls’ varsity soccer team has a combination of youth and experience. Seniors Lily Pospesil, Sophie Bell and Alyiah Laleme have already shown their ability to mentor and encourage the nine incoming freshman. Laleme will see time on defense, while Bell anchors the midfield. Pospesil has proven to be as versatile as she is talented. “I can basically put Lily anywhere on the field and she doesn’t skip a beat,” Bartlett said.
Season Outlook: Bartlett coached all the girls through middle school. “As a new head coach that saves a great deal of time in regards to evaluating each player’s strengths and weaknesses,” Bartlett said. “I am very lucky coming in on the heels of such an experienced coach as Kevin Fraser and his assistant, Molly MacLeod. They laid the groundwork for a talented team. My daughter Ellie and I are building from there. Our biggest challenge is to create a cohesive unit that puts team goals before individual goals. Every player has to feel as though they played a part in our success if we expect to advance in the playoffs. Otherwise, practices will become lackluster and unselfish play will cease to exist. Try getting 28 girls on the same page. It isn’t an easy thing to do.”
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division IV
Head Coach: Doug Kilby (first season at Profile, 31 years of coaching experience)
Last Year’s Record: Lost in semifinals to Woodsville
Graduation Losses: Jack Price, Andrew Paradise, Quincy Burger, Aden Presby, Kiran Sherburn, Jed Kenerson.
Returnees: Adam Bell, Sr.; Yuto Whitney, Sr.; Pierson Freligh, Sr.; John Pu Calan, Sr.; Dane Presby, Jr.; Alex Leslie, Jr.; Riley Plante, Jr.; Danny Burnell, Jr.; Kaden Brantley, Jr.; Andrew Wood, Jr.; Satchel Miller-White, Jr.; Kobe Toms, Jr.; Sean Wolfenberger, Soph.; Mufeed Dudha, Soph.; Travis Locke, Soph.; Owen McPhaul, Soph.; Jackson Clough, Soph.; Wyatt Lawton, Soph.; Coen Mullins, Soph.; Merric Devlin, Soph.
Newcomers: Cameron Venezia, Fr.; Uriah Bois, Fr.; Zach Whitcher, Fr.; Barrett Ober, Fr.; Bryce Dimarzio, Fr.; Jackson Thibault, Fr.; Hoosein Dudha, Fr.
Players To Watch: Junior Riley Plante anchors the defense; Senior midfielders and captains Adam Bell and Pierson Freligh are digging the ball out of the defensive end and orchestrating the attack on the offensive end; Junior forward Alex Leslie is strong and powerful.
Season Outlook: Profile boys are hungry to return to the playoffs. They have worked tirelessly throughout the preseason and have come out of the gate with three early wins. The defense and goalkeeping have been stingy, allowing only one goal in the three games played.
“When Profile A.D. Jack Bartlett recruited me to take over the head coaching position, he told me I would be getting a talented group of young men,” Kilby said. “He was accurate with his assessment. Now they just have to buy into the system I promote…which is constant pressure on the ball when the other team is in possession and boys running off the ball when we have it. They’re making headway, but we have a lot of work ahead of us.”
——
CROSS COUNTRY
Division III
Head Coach: Michael Young (fourth season)
Last Year’s Record: N/A
Graduation Losses: None
Returnees: Emmy Jette, Sr.; Jack Randall, Jr.; Emery Young, Jr.; Isaac Reeder, Soph.; Marcus Hamilton, Fr.; Arthur Duguay, 8th.
Newcomers: CJ Plumley, Sr.; Moses Rolfe, Fr.
Players To Watch: Emmy Jette suffered season-ending injuries in each of the last two seasons and is looking to recover with a strong senior season. Isaac Reeder is the top runner on the team and has his sights on continuing improvement into his sophomore season at Profile. Emery Young is continuing to improve his personal best each season and looks to be among the lead runners at Profile this season.
Season Outlook: A mix of continued strengthening of returning runners and development of new additions,” Young said. “Each runner has their own role on this team. Excited to see how the team improves over the next couple of months.”
