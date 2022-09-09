Fall 2022 H.S. Previews: White Mountains Spartans

This fall, the Caledonian-Record sports department will be publishing sports previews using an area school-by-school approach. Below is a capsule look at the varsity teams at White Mountains Regional for the 2022 fall high school sports season. The preview for co-ed golf is not included.
GIRLS SOCCER
Division III
Head Coach: Steve Welch (sixth season)
Assistant Coaches: Sarah Slater-Sosa, Jared Prince
Last Year’s Record: 6-8-2, lost in first round to St. Thomas
Graduation Losses: Olivia Shallow, Clementine Southworth, Carissa Challinor, Morgan Doolan, Abbie Mason, Emma Labonte, Delaney Robinson.
Returnees: Josie DeAngelis, Sr., F; Maddie Lorenz, Sr., D; Emerson Bedell, Sr., MF; Kaitlyn Wheeler, Sr., D; Tara St. Cyr, Jr., GK; Emma Merrill, Jr., D; Jazmyn Chase, Jr., D; Emma Simpson, Soph., F; Reece Robinson, Soph., MF.
Newcomers: Hailey Briere Fr., MF; Macie England Fr., MF; Lillian Ingerson, Fr., MF; Addyson Kenison, Fr., MF; Kiara Koxarakis, Fr., F; Destiny Scanzillo, Fr., MF.
Players To Watch: Looking forward to seeing the combination of Josie DeAngelis and Emma Simpson lead the attacking line this year.
Season Outlook: “A mix of veteran senior players in addition to a new group of freshman this year, the varsity team will be younger than most seasons but still looking to compete,” Welch said.
——
BOYS SOCCER
Division III
Head Coach: Andy Cliche (fourth season)
Assistant Coaches: Brody Labounty, Tim White
Last Year’s Record: 6-11, lost in first round to Gilford
Graduation Losses: Brody Labounty, Kegan Nelson, Logan Ames.
Returnees: Eli Percey, Sr., MF/D; Kieran Tobin, Sr., D; Juniors: Robert Southworth, Jr., MF/F; Elijah Beaulieu, Jr., D; Ethan Heng, Jr., F; Xavier Oakes, Jr., D; Jude Percey, Jr., MF/F; Ethan Ramsay, Jr., D; John Randall, Jr., MF/F; Justin Valdez, Jr., MF/F; Trevor Armstrong, Jr., GK; Avery Woodburn, Jr., MF/F.
Newcomers: Sawyer Doolan, Fr.; Landon Foss, Fr.; Will Kenison, Fr.; Clayton Kipp, Fr.; Cooper Landry, Fr.; Logan Samson, Fr.; Jacob Silver, Fr.; Will Stone, Fr.; Deagan Stover, Fr.; George Welch, Fr.; Alden Willey, Fr.
Players To Watch: Eli Percey: second-year captain, team leader, great composure, field vision; Rob Southworth: well skilled, controls midfield; Kieran Tobin: smart, strong defenseman.
Season Outlook: “This team really plays well together,” Cliche said. “Defensively we should be strong. Percey, Tobin, Beaulieu, Ramsay and Oakes have the experience playing back there together and with incoming freshmen Stover and Willey, we have more options. Robby really controls the midfield and makes plays happen. I would put him up against any midfielder in D-III. Woodburn’s size will help us in our set plays plus he is the fastest player we have so he can backcheck very quickly. Jude Percey links well with the forwards, pushing the ball from the outside half. We have a good combination of speed and size up front with Heng, Valdez and Randall. Valdez and Randall can also play the outside half giving us some diversity there. The freshmen are coming on strong, battling for spots with the upperclassmen. Welch and Kenison looked good in the jamboree and Silver’s size, speed and skills will definitely get him some goals this year. Armstrong will be strong in goal this year. His height, long reach and quick reflexes allow him to cover a lot of net. Overall, I’m very excited to see what this team can do this year. The combination of leadership from the upperclassmen and the desire and passion from the newcomers will bring this team much success.”
——
CROSS COUNTRY
Division III
Head Coach: Connor Ludwin (first season)
Graduation Losses: Justin Wentworth
Returnees: Giles Bean, Jr.; Katryna Dube, Jr.; Greg McCormick, Soph.; Sebastian Waterman, Jr.
Newcomers: Isabella Ford, Fr.; Abigayle McCusker, Sr.; Stinson Myles, Fr.; Eli Percy, Sr.; Erik Young, Fr.; Harrison Young, Fr.
Players To Watch: Isabella Ford: great natural talent, built to be a runner; Greg McCormick: strong coming into the season, previous experience; Erik Young: raw natural talent, strong-willed.
Season Outlook: The Spartan XC team has an unbelievable amount of raw talent,” Ludwin said. “The incoming freshmen add to the team in a big way. The boys look to contend this year with a full team. The girls will see some great individual placements.”
——
FIELD HOCKEY
Head Coach: Jeannine LaBounty (21st season)
Assistant Coach: Megan Whiting
Graduation Losses: Jen Fowler, Olivia Scalley, Abby Friedman, Jackie Young, Keshi Dugan-Henriksen, Alyssa Mendez.
Returnees: Abbie McCusker, Sr., F/MF; Dorie Labens, Sr., D; Victoria Whitcomb, Sr., F; Adri Dami, Jr., D; Madison Savoy, Jr., MF/D; Jocelyn Wyman, Jr., F; Marjorie Young, Jr., F/MF; Savannah Stone, Jr., D; Ciera Challinor, Jr., MF; Averey Harris, Jr., GK; Hallie Wright, Jr., MF/D; Sophie Marceau, Soph., F.
Newcomers: Akaylah Riley, Soph., MF; Aliyah Chase, Soph., D; KaYa Nkwen-Tamo, Fr., F; Hailey Allen, Fr., D, Kadyn White, Fr., GK; Jaydah Sullivan, Fr., MF.
Players To Watch: We have some scoring ability if we can get our transition game going. We will rely heavily on midfield to move the ball up. Ciera, Madi, Jaydah, and Akaylah will be controlling the midfield. Abbie and Marjorie will predominately play in the forward position but both are well-skilled in the midfield as well. Joining Abbie and Marjorie up front are Jocelyn, Victoria, Sophie, and KaYa. All of them are hungry to score, and as communication improves they could prove to be very successful. Dorie will be anchoring the defense with Adri and Savannah. They will be joined by Hailey, Hallie, and Aliyah. Filling the biggest shoes in goal will be Averey Harris. She is ready for the challenge of replacing four-year starter Jen Fowler. Also seeing some minutes in goal will be Kadyn White.
Season Outlook: “Overall, communication and strong, purposeful passes will be the keys to our success,” LaBounty said. “The team is willing to work to get better in order to be successful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.