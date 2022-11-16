LYNDONVILLE — They were once standouts and in some cases rivals at their respective high schools throughout the Northeast Kingdom and North Country.
Now they’re suiting up as teammates for NVU-Lyndon’s women’s basketball.
The Hornets’ roster of 17 includes eight Vermonters and one from New Hampshire. Those players reign from local high schools St. Johnsbury Academy, Lyndon Institute, North Country and Colebrook; as well as Fair Haven, Essex, Oxbow and Winooski.
”Historically, in my four years at Lyndon we have had anywhere between three to four players from an hour to an hour-and-a-half from campus,” Hornets head coach Ben Arsenault said. “One of my goals in building this program is to win our own backyard in recruiting to make sure many of our local standouts end up in our program. However, this year there certainly has been a bump in our overall local numbers.
“I think this is for a variety of reasons. One reason being, we have recruited them to play here, they like what our program stands for and can see themselves as a fit in our program. Additionally, I have a connection to a few of them as I coached them in high school so the transition to college and playing for me and our program might have been a little simpler in that regard.”
Arsenault has previously coached girls basketball at Lyndon Institute and Peoples Academy and has also coached boys basketball, baseball and both boys and girls soccer at the varsity high school level as well.
Saleena Porter, a SJA alumna that won back-to-back Division I state championships as a Hilltopper, is the lone senior on this year’s NVU-Lyndon team.
“Originally, I wasn’t looking to stay local to go to school or play sports, however, Lyndon allowed me to do so,” said Porter, who also competes in volleyball, tennis and softball for the Hornets. “I am really happy with my decision; it has given me a ton of opportunities that I probably wouldn’t have gotten anywhere else.”
Sophomore Riann Fortin is a North Country grad and former Caledonian-Record Dream Dozen selection. Fortin was the Falcons’ leading scorer her senior season, guiding her team to the 2021 D-II state title and the program’s first-ever basketball crown. Another sophomore, Sage Smith was a two-time N.H. D-IV Player of the Year at Colebrook and graduated as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,601 points. She also helped the Mohawks to their first state title in 2020.
“I played against a few of my teammates in high school,” Fortin said. “We were definitely rivals. It’s nice to play on their team now rather than against them.”
Two of those former opponents are newcomers Kadienne Whitcomb and Emma Renaudette, who made the short journey from Lyndon Institute to NVU-Lyndon. The pair of former Vikings make up a strong recruiting class of 10 freshmen. Whitcomb, a 2022 CR Dream Dozen choice, and Renaudette, a CR honorable mention, led the Vikings to the top seed in D-II and to the semifinals a year ago.
Unlike Fortin; Porter, who graduated from the Academy in 2019, says she didn’t know any of the local players personally before becoming teammates.
“I remembered playing the LI girls my senior year but most of them are a few years younger so I never got to play them in high school,” she said.
Being from the area and familiar with Lyndonville adds extra responsibility for the local players, especially in the off-season.
“During our recruiting process, it was something talked about pretty frequently with the incoming recruits,” Porter said. “We talked about things to do, the area, Vermont in general and mostly the weather.”
“I believe that having student-athletes who understand and can sell all the NEK has to offer adds value to our program and allows for a more seamless transition for those from out of state,” Arsenault said.
While the Hornets roster includes a plethora of local talent, its out of state players come from all over the country; including California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Indiana and four from Texas.
“We are a very young group and it’s very early into many of their freshman seasons, so the value of the leadership is still to be determined,” Arsenault said. “However, for our lone senior, Saleena Porter, she has grown in the program over the past three years and is now one of our captains. She provides leadership on a daily basis and I’m excited to see the growth of the rest of our student-athletes now and into the future.”
“As a captain on my team, I definitely obtained a leadership role,” Porter said. “I think being here and being a part of a successful local high school program helped.”
Fortin touched upon the role the area players contribute to during the summer, which includes representing the program while the non-locals are back home.
“In the summer, if we have camps or other events, we will work them because it wouldn’t make sense for out-of-staters to come back for that.”
NVU-Lyndon was picked to finish fourth in the North Atlantic Conference’s East Division this season. The Hornets finished 10-12 last season including going 3-9 versus NAC competition.
So far this winter, they are 1-2.
Whitcomb kicked off her collegiate career with a game-high 17 points in a season-opening win over Vermont Tech. Fortin put up a monster 27-point double-double the next day against rival NVU-Johnson and is leading the team in scoring through three games with 19 per. Meanwhile, Porter (9) and Fortin have combined for 17 rebounds a game thus far.
Other Vermonters on the women’s roster include Christina McKivergan (Essex), Kerigan Disorda (Fair Haven), Chloe McIntire (Oxbow) and Kiara Mack (Winooski).
On the men’s side, Antonio Carlisle (SJA) and Brett Roy (North Country) are the lone NEK representatives. Gregory Fitzgerald (Brattleboro), Isaiah Terrill (Spaulding), Luke Bergmans (Vergennes) and Calder Horowitz-McCadden (Champlain Valley) round out a squad that also includes athletes from New York, New Hampshire, Arizona, Florida, Georgia and South Korea.
