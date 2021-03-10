Familiar Foes, Woodsville And Colebrook Tangle In D-IV Semifinal

The numbers may be COVID-skewed here and there, but not so much in the case of the Colebrook-Woodsville semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m. at Plymouth Regional High School.
These are the two top northern Division IV squads, finalists in last year’s tournament won 47-36 by the Mohawks. The Engineers come in undefeated; the Mohawks have lost just twice, both times to Woodsville. The other semifinal, between Newmarket and Hinsdale, tips off at 5 p.m.
Both northern teams also come in with first-year coaches, and the Colebrook Mohawks’ Duane Call was just glad to get a season in at all.
“A lot of programs went through shutdowns, luckily we didn’t have to,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of games and the girls have played well. These last two tough playoff games I think will help us.
“Woodsville is a familiar foe,” he noted. “We’ve played them multiple times and there’s not a lot to change or modify. Our two games with them were very close,” looking at the 47-42 and 49-43 outcomes.
In Steve Colby, the Engineers have a coach with six years on the sideline under predecessor Russ Wilcox before taking over this season. “[Call] had Steve Cass, and I had Russ, so we both had great mentors,” Colby said about the schools’ not missing a beat between last season and this. “It was just a continuation this year.”
In senior Olivia Sarkis the Engineers have their top scorer (13.1 ppg). Classmates, forward Graci Kaiser, guards Emily Prest and Morgan Wagstaff, along with junior forwards Mackenzie Kingsbury and Emily Farr, junior guards Maddie Roy and Leah Krull and the other players give Colby a deep, experienced team. Kaiser is second in scoring at 9.7 ppg.
While there’s not a lot to do differently in tonight’s game, there are things the Engineers can do better, coach Colby feels. “
We left a ton of points on the floor the last game [on Feb. 19], and we were 2-of-12 down the stretch from the line,” he recalled. To sweep the season and dethrone the Mohawks tonight, “just do the little things; hold the boxouts, be efficient at the foul line, not turn the ball over,” he noted.
The Mohawks are fronted by their two seniors, guard Sage Smith and forward/guard Samantha Howe. They attained the 1,500-point milestone in the same game this season. Smith won the regular-season scoring title. Her 23.3 ppg norm (according to nhsportspage.com) was almost two points more than the runner-up.
“Sage was so steady, she probably averaged five assists, five rebounds, five steals,” coach Call said. Howe is right there, third in D-IV in scoring at 18.5 ppg, “and Sam is right around 11 rebounds too,” he noted.
“No matter how well you defend Sage and Sam, they’re going to get their 16 points,” coach Colby said. “It’s just a question of [minimizing the scoring of] their other people.”
The depth that backed CA to the title last year has returned this year with a strong sophomore class that includes centers Ariana Lord and Shyanna Fuller, and guards Sierra Riff, Emma McKeage and Sarah Fernald. Lord’s postseason play has been “huge,” Call noted. “Woodsville has a little more depth than we do, but we’re stronger than they are in other areas too.
For the third time to be a charm, to break the Engineers’ unbeaten season and beat them to a return trip to the finals, Call feels the players around Smith and Howe will have to come up big. “All these kids have been improving all year. They’re capable, and they’ll have opportunities on Thursday because of the pressure on Sage and Sam.”
An X factor could be the size of the floor at Plymouth Regional. “It’s a little bigger than ours, and our offense works better when we can space the floor a little more,” Colby said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.