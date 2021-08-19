Fantastic Finish: 2021 WIFFLE Ball Tourney Sets New Fundraising Record

ESSEX — A fantastic fundraising effort capped a great weekend as the 2021 Travis Roy Foundation WIFFLE Ball Tournament rounded third and headed for home at Little Fenway, Little Wrigley and Little Field of Dreams in Essex, Vermont on August 13-15.
The three-day backyard tournament raised a record $1,192,238 (as of 8 p.m. on Wednesday).
The record amount brings the 20-year tourney fundraising total to over $7.5 million with over $2 million coming since 2019. All funds going to the Travis Roy Foundation that was founded by and named after the former Boston University men’s hockey player who summered with his family in nearby Mallets Bay in Colchester.
Due to Roy’s wishes after his passing, fundraising for the foundation and its operations will wind down during April of 2022 with all funds turned over to endowments dedicated to enhancing the lives of spinal cord injury survivors and their families to live more independent and hopeful lives. The 2021 tourney is the last sponsored by the Travis Roy Foundation.
It was also the first tournament and the first large event for the foundation after Roy’s death on Oct. 29, 2020, at age 45. Saturday’s emotional Money Count Announcement featured a video that Roy recorded last September.
‘If you have ever given to the foundation in any way at all, I’ve always tried to share my gratitude in the moment and send a thank you letter, and I’ve just always hoped you’ve felt my sincerity,” noted Roy on a jumbo screen in front of the large, hushed crowd. ‘I’ve had a lot of people to thank, to show how much it means to me. I’m here right now telling you thank you for picking up that WIFFLE Ball bat, thank you for lacing up your skates, thank you for racing up your shoes to run a marathon or a 5K. Thank you for putting a check in the mail. Thank you for supporting my family. You will always be there supporting them.’
‘’We wrote a helluva book, and I can’t thank you enough for being a part of it.’
The tournament has been played annually since 2002 on the three quarter-scale replicas of three of the nation’s iconic ballparks developed by tourney founders Pat and Beth O’Connor. It was announced Saturday that many participants of the 32 teams will carry on the WIFFLE ball tradition honoring Travis Roy with future tournaments at the Little Fenway complex. More details will be announced at later dates.
As it has every year, the competition on the field among the 32 teams was spirited with everyone involved living up to the late Roy’s mission to have fun over what is dubbed, ‘The Best Weekend of the Year’. RH United, in its third year, captured the 2021 championship by defeating the Essex-based Buckners, 8-4, in Sunday’s title game at Little Fenway. Tournament Most Valuable Player Dan French of Richmond, Vt. was unbeaten on the mound all weekend, hurling a gem in the win over the Buckners, a team he won the title with in 2016. French contributed at the plate over the weekend, and he also was the winner of the Scooter’s Pretzels Home Run Derby.
In the other awards, the Blue Bulls’ Allie Skelley, out of Wolfeboro, N.H. and Portsmouth, R.I., picked up the Kim Trahan Fundraising Leadership Award for the third time. Staten Island’s Joe Tirone, who has participated in all 20 tournaments, was the 2021 Tommy Long Sportsmanship Award winner. The Hardshells of Yarmouth, Maine, a team of made up of boyhood friends of Travis Roy, was the Fan Club Award winner as the top fundraising squad.
Several key tourney volunteers were inducted into the Little Fenway Hall of Fame for 2020 and 2021. The class of 2020 features the late Travis Roy, the inspirational leader behind the foundation and the tournament, and Art Page of Belmont, Mass. Page has been a key member of the foundation’s board of trustees since its inception and has been captain of the Boston Beef, an original team since 2002. Page’s Boston Beef has raised over $2 million in the 20 years of the tourney. Inducted in 2021 were Sharon and Tom Downs of Essex, Vt., leaders of another original team, Curse Lifted, and organizers of a successful annual fundraising event; Adam Polgreen of West Roxbury, Mass., a partner with Pack Network who has provided unique and exclusive web streaming coverage of the tourney since 2011; and Buckners captain Rob Young, a longtime resident of Essex Junction, an organizer who has assisted in procuring corporate donations for many years.
The tournament kicked off on Friday with opening ceremonies and the annual Celebrity-Sponsors game. Leading the celebrities was award-winning NESN sportscaster Tom Caron of NESN, Boston Bruins and TD Garden anthem singer Todd Angilly, whose rousing Star Spangled Banner shook the hills, as well as current UVM men’s hockey coach Todd Woodcroft and former Cats coach Mike Gilligan. Several media members played in the game including outgoing WCAX sportscaster Mike McCune, who was thanked for his 20 years covering the tourney. Appearing at the event on Saturday was David Mullany, CEO of WIFFLE Inc., grandson of the inventor of the game.
Two of the top fundraising teams, the Boston Beef and the Rutland, Vt.-based Blue Bulls were selected to play WIFFLE Ball at Fenway Park in Boston, Mass. Sponsored by the Boston Red Sox, two other spots to play at ‘big’ Fenway are being auctioned off to benefit the Travis Roy Foundation with bidding closing on September 30, 2021. For more details on the auction log on to https://www.32auctions.com/travisroy
For more information on the Travis Roy Foundation, log on to www.travisroyfoundation.org
