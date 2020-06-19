While most of the sports world is waiting, Tyler Thompson is winning.
The 16-year-old driver from Littleton has claimed the checkered flag in his first two starts this season at White Mountains Motorsports Park in North Woodstock.
A second-year competitor in the Strictly Stock Mini division, he has already matched his win total (two) from his rookie season.
The secret to his success? A love of racing.
Thompson was born into the sport and grew up in garages. He joined a pit crew at age 10 and began driving at age 12.
Following in the tire tracks of his great-grandfather Roland Richards, Thompson is holding his own against older and more experienced drivers. He won his first Strictly Mini Stock feature last year at age 15 and currently holds a slim season points lead over 58-year-old Les Washburn of Bethlehem.
Thompson called his hot start a surprise.
“Last year I won two races — midseason and then end of season. So winning the first two weeks of this season was weird,” he said. “I mean, I was trying hard to do it, but it was not something that I expected to happen.”
Winning during the pandemic has been a surreal experience.
There were no spectators and no victory speech in week one. He simply did a victory lap, posed for a photo and headed off. Social distance was enforced in the pit area and workers wore masks. In week two a limited number of fans were allowed, but the routine was the same.
“It’s very strange,” Thompson said.
After COVID-19 canceled his sophomore baseball season at Littleton High School, Thompson said the return to racing softened the blow.
White Mountain Motorsports Park had to cancel its first five weeks this season due to the pandemic, but Thompson kept his skills sharp through virtual racing.
He constructed a video game racing rig with a steering wheel, two pedals and a cage. He competes in two leagues, with races lasting up to three hours on Thursdays and Saturdays. It helps maintain his strength, stamina and skills during the offseason.
“The video game setup allows me to keep up that driving motion so that when I get back in the race car, I don’t fatigue myself as much, and I stay in the habit of driving with two feet,” he said.
Thompson got started through his uncle Mike Richards.
“When I was 5 or 6, I would go over to my uncle Mike’s house and help work on the car. When I was 10 I was able to get into the pits and help out — I would change tires, help change stuff in the suspension,” Thompson said.
After two years in the pits, Thompson got his break.
He was approached by team owner David Driscoll and offered the chance to drive a 1994 Chevy S10 in the kids truck division at White Mountain Motorsports Park. He jumped at the opportunity and raced under his great-grandfather’s number (51).
Long before his classmates had their learner’s permits, Thompson was driving standard and hitting 60 miles per hour on the straightaways.
By year three he was nearly unbeatable — he won a season-record 12 races at WMMP — which prompted him to move up a class. He swapped in his truck for a 1991 Honda Prelude (again, thanks to Driscoll) and entered the Strictly Stock Mini division.
It posed a challenge.
The kids trucks were rear wheel drive; stock minis are front wheel drive. The kids truck races are one 15 lap event with eight or so drivers; stock minis have a 10-lap qualifier, 30-lap feature and up to 30 entries — most of whom are older and more experienced that Thompson.
“It was a big learning curve,” he said.
In his stock mini debut on May 11, 2019, Thompson placed 27th out of 28 drivers. The next week he was 20th out of 21.
“It was kind of a struggle,” he said. “I wasn’t used to the car yet.”
Undeterred, he found his stride. In week three he placed seventh and in week four he was the runner-up.
He broke through in week six (June 29). Starting 10th, he took the lead with three laps remaining, and held on to win his first stock mini feature. He was WMMP’s youngest non-kids truck winner of the season (15 years, 179 days).
Today his pit crew consists of his father, Brian, his grandfather, George, great uncle Rick Shifflett, and family friends Ty and Roy Neman.
On the track he typically follows his dad’s advice. “He normally just says ‘Make sure you drive clean, just run your line and don’t make anybody mad’,” Thompson said.
Unlike some, he’s not just a driver.
“Not only can Tyler drive, he can do engine work, bondo work, painting, vinyl. He has an all-around knowledge of cars,” said his mother, Donna. “When he started in the kids trucks, we weren’t going to have him be a kid who just sat back and drove. After school he does his homework then goes into the race shed and works on his car. Oil changes, brakes, you name it.”
To make matters more interesting, Thompson competes against his girlfriend, Jillian Baumgardner.
While other young couples go out for dinner, Thompson and Baumgardner drive laps. Thompson wouldn’t go into their head-to-head record (“We don’t talk about that part”) but indicated he had the edge. For them, relationship drama involves high-speed collisions.
“Two summers ago he watched her hit the wall head on,” said Thompson’s mother. “She was OK, the equipment did its job.”
She noted that her son uses a head and neck safety device when he drives “because mom says so.”
Looking ahead Thompson doesn’t have any particular racing goals.
He’s just glad the season’s back on. While other sports are sidelined, drivers get to compete for wins, season titles and bragging rights.
Not a bad way to spend a summer vacation, even during a pandemic.
“It was great [when racing resumed] because I knew we’d all be able to come together and do something during this quarantine,” Thompson said. “It was something we could look forward to. We knew we wouldn’t be bored all summer.”
