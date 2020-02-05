Female Athlete of the Week: Blue Mountain Union’s Lauryn Alley

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
She’s been a four-year starter on the Blue Mountain Bucks, but even in reaching the 1,000-point plateau, which she did earlier this season, Lauryn Alley never has the kind of night she did last Thursday.
With a first-time opponent, Hazen Union, in town, the senior forward torched the former Division III visitors for a varsity-best 39 points, with 14 rebounds for good measure in a 68-50 win.
