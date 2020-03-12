Female Athlete of the Week: Colebrook Academy’s Mackenzie Scherer

Mackenzie Scherer. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Many basketball players excel away from the ball. They don’t score a lot of points, they do the small things that don’t make the scoresheet, but result in wins. Few did that better than Mackenzie Scherer this season.

Fast on the court with a great nose for the ball, the speedy guard helped the Mohawks to their first state championship.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.