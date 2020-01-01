Female Athlete of the Week: Kingdom Blades’ Reese Petit

Reese Petit. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

She’s the youngest student ever featured as Athlete of the Week. Reese Petit still played like a veteran in the Kingdom Blades’ two games last week.

Her two late unassisted goals lifted the team to a 3-2 win on Monday in Barre over U-32. It was her second game-winner of the season, and led to a three-goal hat trick in a Saturday 6-3 win over Stowe, the Blades’ second win of the week.

