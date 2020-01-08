Female Athlete of the Week: Lake Region’s Melanie Menard

Melanie Menard. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Her favorite athlete to watch is her 5-year-old brother. Well if that’s the case the little guy will grow up to be a lot like big sister Melanie Menard.

The Rangers senior caught fire in the third quarter last Saturday with 15 points capped by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that turned a 30-22 halftime deficit into a 48-33 lead going into the fourth quarter and a 59-49 win at Division I Rice.

