Female Athlete of the Week: Lake Region Union’s Tia Martinez

Lake Region's Tia Martinez watches her second shot on the 10th hole during the Vermont high school girls golf state championships at Proctor-Pittsford Country Club on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Photo by Austin Danforth/Burlington Free Press)

Tia Martinez’s 88 led Lake Region to its second straight Division II state golf team title last Tuesday in Pittsford at the Proctor Pittsford course.

Individually, it gave the Ranger junior second place in the tournament, but the team’s 10-shot victory put its depth on full display. Is playing 18 holes an issue after a season of mostly nine-hole matches? “No, because you practice a lot, so you’re used to being out there. If you pace yourself you’ll be fine,” Martinez replied.

