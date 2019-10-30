Female Athlete of the Week: North Country Union’s Addy Cook

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
She was last year’s Record Girls Soccer Player of the Year, and Addy Cook has maintained that level of play in this, her final flight with the Falcons.
Assisted for 10 of the 80 minutes by backup McKenna Marsh, Cook and the North Country defense authored a 1-0 upset victory last Wednesday over second-seeded Burr and Burton in the Division I tournament, helping the Falcons advance to their first final four since 1998. It came on the heels of NCU’s 3-0 first-round shutout win over visiting Rutland.
