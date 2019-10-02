Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
North Country's Grace Giroux watches her approach shot on the sixth hole during a match at St. Johnsbury Country Club on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Giroux shot 10-over 45 as the Falcons won by three shots over runners up St. J. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
Grace Giroux, right, celebrates her second half goal with teammate Grace Miller while Hailey Pothier looks on during North Country's 4-1 win over Lake Region at Veterans Field in Newport on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Grace Giroux watches her approach shot on the sixth hole during a match at St. Johnsbury Country Club on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. Giroux shot 10-over 45 as the Falcons won by three shots over runners up St. J. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
North Country's Grace Giroux shot 86 during the Newport Invitational on Monday. (File photo by Paul Hayes)
Grace Giroux, right, celebrates her second half goal with teammate Grace Miller while Hailey Pothier looks on during North Country's 4-1 win over Lake Region at Veterans Field in Newport on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2019. (Photo by Paul Hayes)
This section usually recounts the great weeks student-athletes had in one sport.
Grace Giroux was a standout both on the pitch and the links. The North Country Union senior played her home course like she owned it last Monday, shooting an 86 for co-medalist at Monday’s 33rd annual North Country Invitational at Newport Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.