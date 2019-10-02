This section usually recounts the great weeks student-athletes had in one sport.

Grace Giroux was a standout both on the pitch and the links. The North Country Union senior played her home course like she owned it last Monday, shooting an 86 for co-medalist at Monday’s 33rd annual North Country Invitational at Newport Country Club.

