Female Athlete of the Week: North Country Union’s Riann Fortin

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
North Country Union had a superb regular season, going 15-5 with the second seed in the Division II playoffs.
Junior guard Riann Fortin has been a big factor, with her games last week the direct evidence. She keyed North Country’s last two wins, scoring 16 points last Thursday in a win at Milton, then demonstrated the full range of her game with 24 points, 10 rebounds three steals, three assists and two blocks in a 54-53 win over Division I BFA-St. Albans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.