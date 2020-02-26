Female Athlete of the Week: Profile School’s Emme Bell

Profile's Emme Bell won slalom and was second in giant slalom at the N.H. Meet of Champions at Cannon Mountain on Thursday, Feb. 20. 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

She arrived from Colorado four years ago as a 10-year-old, and has become one of the fastest skiers in the New Hampshire.

Profile freshman Emme Bell showed that at last Thursday’s N.H. Meet of Champions at Mittersill’s Taft Training Hill. She improved her finish from the previous week’s D-IV meet, going from fourth to second in GS, and from runner up to first place in slalom.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.