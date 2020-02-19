Female Athlete of the Week: St. J Academy’s Lilly Leach

St. J's Lilly Leach wins the high jump title at the Vermont Division Indoor Track and Field Championship at UVM's Gardner-Collins Cage in Burlington on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

The highs and lows of sports.

St. J Academy senior Lilly Leach ran the gamut at Saturday’s Vermont Division I indoor track and field championships at University of Vermont.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.