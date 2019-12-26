Female Athlete of the Week: White Mountains Regional’s Lily Kenison

White Mountains junior guard Lily Kenison. (Photo by Paul Hayes)

Lily Kenison has been a key player for White Mountains Regional all along, and nothing has changed in this, her third year on the team.

That was evidenced by her role in the Spartans’ two wins last week, outcomes that extended a win streak to four games. Fifteen points Monday in a 53-48 win over rival Groveton, and 17 more Friday at Mascoma in a hard-fought 47-44 win, were both team highs. Both included clutch free-throw shooting (5-of-6, fourth quarter Monday), and three-point shooting (3-for-3 on Friday).

