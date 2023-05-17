Blue Mountain’s Cameron Roy slides safely into third base during the Bucks’ 19-0 win over Danville in a meeting between a pair of Division IV ballclubs at Joe Peck Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis tags out Danville’s Meles Gouge during the Bucks’ 19-0 win in a meeting between a pair of Division IV ballclubs at Joe Peck Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Danville’s Sebastian Eldred, center, fist bumps starting pitcher Denver Lindstrom as Dusty Loura-Bumps looks on during a 19-0 loss to Blue Mountain in a meeting between a pair of Division IV ballclubs at Joe Peck Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Blue Mountain’s Cameron Roy slides safely into third base during the Bucks’ 19-0 win over Danville in a meeting between a pair of Division IV ballclubs at Joe Peck Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Blue Mountain’s Evan Dennis tags out Danville’s Meles Gouge during the Bucks’ 19-0 win in a meeting between a pair of Division IV ballclubs at Joe Peck Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Danville’s Sebastian Eldred, center, fist bumps starting pitcher Denver Lindstrom as Dusty Loura-Bumps looks on during a 19-0 loss to Blue Mountain in a meeting between a pair of Division IV ballclubs at Joe Peck Memorial Field on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
DANVILLE — The Bucks have had the Bears’ number this season.
For the second time this spring, Blue Mountain no-hit their Division IV rival, this time coming in a 19-0 defeat in Danville.
Ricky Fennimore threw two innings in the combined no-no back on April 22. Tuesday night, Fennimore handled pitching duties himself, posting three walks and three strikeouts across five innings while only using 50 pitches.
Kris Fennimore knocked in four runs as part of a 3-for-3 day that included a double, two runs and three steals.
Blue Mountain led 3-0 after two innings, using a nine-run fifth to break things wide open.
Kason Blood (run, two RBIs), Evan Dennis (double, two runs, two RBIs) and Brody Kingsbury (two runs, three RBIs) had two hits apiece.
Denver Lindstrom got the start and the loss for the Bears after two innings of work. He allowed three hits, four walks and six runs (five earned).
Blue Mountain (13-0) is at Woodsville on Friday and Danville (3-8) hosts Peoples on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.