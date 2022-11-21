Fenoff, Franklin Pierce Headed To D-II National Championships

Former Danville star Riley Fenoff, third from right, and the Franklin Pierce University men’s cross country team are on their way to the NCAA Division II national championship. (Contributed photo)

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Former Danville star Riley Fenoff and the Franklin Pierce University men’s cross country team are on their way to the NCAA Division II national championship.

It is just the second time in program history (2013) the Ravens have punched a ticket to the big dance, and they will do it with a number of Vermonters and with the individual East Region champion in tow.

