Fenoff, Franklin Pierce Headed To D-II National Championships

GARDEN CITY, N.Y. — Former Danville star Riley Fenoff and the Franklin Pierce University men’s cross country team are on their way to the NCAA Division II national championship.
It is just the second time in program history (2013) the Ravens have punched a ticket to the big dance, and they will do it with a number of Vermonters and with the individual East Region champion in tow.
Junior Wondu Summa (Burlington) put together a 10k time of 31 minutes, 27 seconds at Bethpage State Park on Saturday, to best a 146-runner field by more than 10 seconds and become the first in program history to claim the regional crown.
Summa’s performance headed a 65-point outing for Franklin Pierce at the NCAA Championship East Regional, hosted by Adelphi, as the Ravens matched their program best with a second-place finish in the 21-team meet.
The NCAA championships are set for Friday, Dec. 2, at Chambers Creek Regional Park in University Place, Wash. The men’s race will be conducted at 1 p.m. (EST). Seattle Pacific will serve as the host institution.
All five of the Franklin Pierce point scorers finished in the top-25 runners, which meant the entire quintet earned All-Region accolades.
Following Summa was junior Ryan Outerbridge, who claimed eighth for his 32:02 time. Fenoff, a graduate student was next, as he took 16th for his 32:20 time.
In 20th was graduate student Sebastien Vicary with a time of 32:26. The final point scorer was junior Thomas Darrah (Thetford) in 23rd for his 32:47 time.
It all added up to just 65 points for the Ravens, who finished only 12 points off the pace of East Region champion Southern Connecticut State (53 points).
Fenoff was also named to the NE10 Elite 24 for the fourth time, holding the highest GPA at the New England Championship.
