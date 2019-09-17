MANSFIELD, Mass. — Fresh off his race win on Saturday, sophomore Riley Fenoff of the Franklin Pierce University cross country team was named Northeast-10 Conference Athlete of the Week, as announced Tuesday.
Fenoff, the running star from Danville, posted an 8K time of 25:07 minutes to finish first, out of 131 runners, at the UNE Invitational. It was the second victory of his collegiate career, and he led the Ravens to a second-place finish, out of 11 teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.