A pair of former Northeast Kingdom standouts continue to shine at the collegiate level.
Former Danville student-athlete Riley Fenoff earned NCAA Division II Academic All-America first-team honors while ex-St. J Academy Hilltopper Lia Rotti garnered D-III All-America second-team recognition, by the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA), it was announced on Wednesday afternoon.
To be eligible for selection, each student-athlete must own a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average or higher, be at least a sophomore in academic standing and be a starter or significant contributor athletically. The Academic All-District and All-America teams are voted on by sports information directors in the district and nation, respectively.
RILEY FENOFF
Fenoff is a graduate student for the Franklin Pierce University cross country and track & field program.
It was the third career Academic All-America accolade for Fenoff, who adds first-team plaudits to a pair of third-team selections. He’s been honored by CoSIDA in each of the three years he was eligible for the Academic All-America program.
It is the fourth Academic All-America selection in the history of the Ravens’ track and field/cross country program, with the other being Martin Gradijan in in 2017-18.
Fenoff posted a perfect 4.0 GPA as an undergraduate biology major, and carries the same as a graduate student. He earned NE10 Academic All-Conference accolades and the Elite 24 Award during the cross country season when he posted top-20 finishes at both the NE10 Championship (20th) and the NCAA East Regional (18th), the latter of which was good for All-Region honors.
LIA ROTTI
Rotti is a junior at Tufts University. The Danville native, who has worked as an undergraduate researcher and as a mathematical modeling course grader for Tufts’ mathematics department, Rotti was the 2022 NCAA Division III Indoor Champion in the triple jump with school-record leap of 12.40 meters (40-8.25 feet).
She was also sixth at the 2022 NCAA outdoor championships in Geneva, Ohio in late May for the third All-American honor of her career. Her All-American leap was 11.93 metes (39-1.75 feet).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.