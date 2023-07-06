Lyndon captures the District 3 Babe Ruth 15U title with a 6-5 victory over Three Corners in Lyndon Center on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Front row, left to right: Karter Morey, Adrian Mitchell. Middle row, left to right: Jackson Giroux, Brent Wells, Jackson Dwyer. Back row, left to right: manager Mark Dwyer, coach Allen Morey, Chase Sanville , Cannon Fillion, Raymond Powers, Landry Blake, Connor Wood, Brayden Larrabee, Logan Wheeler, coach Eric Fillion, coach Jeremy Wheeler. (Contributed Photo)
Three Corners' Griffin Pike, left, celebrates with teammate Carter Williams after scoring the game's first run during a 6-5 loss to Lyndon in the District 3 Babe Ruth 15U championship game in Lyndon Center on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Lyndon's Logan Wheeler gets ready to apply the tag at second base to Three Corners' Carter Williams during Lyndon's 6-5 victory in the District 3 Babe Ruth 15U championship game in Lyndon Center on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. (Photo by Kevin Doyon)
Even a day after the Fourth of July, the Lyndon boys still provided some late-night fireworks, capped off by the biggest boom of them all — a hot shot walk-off liner to left field by Cannon Fillion to propel Lyndon past Three Corners 6-5 and to the District 3 Babe Ruth 15U title.
Trailing 5-3 entering the bottom of the seventh, Adrian Mitchell and Jackson Dwyer each worked one-out walks. After a pop-out and a passed ball, Lyndon had runners on second and third. With first base open, Three Corners opted to walk Logan Wheeler intentionally, setting the stage for Chase Sanville to work in a bases-loaded, two-out pressure-packed moment.
Sanville answered the call, blooping a ball over first base, scoring Mitchell and Dwyer to tie things 5-all. After an uncontested steal of second by Sanville and Wheeler now at third, Fillion stepped up and delivered the decisive blow; turning on a 2-1 count inside pitch and sending a hard-hit line drive into left-center field for the walk-off win.
Dwyer got the start and pitched 5.2 innings for Lyndon, allowing four hits, five runs (three earned) and striking out seven. Raymond Powers closed things out while not allowing a hit.
Griffin Pike pitched the first five innings for Three Corners, giving up six hits and two runs. TC led 3-0 through three frames.
Sanville had a three-hit day and drove in three runs. Fillion knocked in a pair and had two hits while Dwyer and Wheeler each scored twice. Landry Blake was Lyndon’s other multi-hitter, going 2-for-3 and Brayden Larrabee had the only extra-base hit on the day, providing a double.
Liam Brooks scored twice for TC and Levi Thompson had two RBIs.
Lyndon advances to the state tournament in Newport, July 13-17. Lyndon will face Orleans on July 13 at 3 p.m.
