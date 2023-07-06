LYNDON CENTER — Fire the Cannon.

Even a day after the Fourth of July, the Lyndon boys still provided some late-night fireworks, capped off by the biggest boom of them all — a hot shot walk-off liner to left field by Cannon Fillion to propel Lyndon past Three Corners 6-5 and to the District 3 Babe Ruth 15U title.

