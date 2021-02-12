Finkle, Crusaders Battle Past Groveton To Stay Unbeaten

GROVETON — Littleton used a four-minute surge in the third quarter to earn a fifth straight win, 36-21 over Groveton on Friday.
Josh Finkle was the force in that decisive 10-point run that broke open a close game. Finkle scored eight of his game-high 11 points in the third and also hauled in nine rebounds for the game.
“We finally got Finkle going inside,” said LHS coach Trevor Howard. “Offensively you could tell we’ve been off for a long time. We shot 29 percent from the floor.”
Defensively, both teams were on; offensively not so much. The Eagles took 21 shots in the first half and only had 11 points on the board to show for it.
GHS coach Mark Collins said, “The name of the game is to put the ball in the basket. Offensively we don’t move. We need to get the ball up the floor quickly and take the shots. It’s been a problem all year. Defensively we held our own for the most part.”
So did Littleton, as the Crusaders did not let the Eagles reach double digits in any one quarter or let any player reach double digits at all. Brandon Laundry came the closest with seven points and 10 rebounds. Chris Corliss collected 13 rebounds.
Howard noted, “This is the first time we’ve played man-to-man for a full game. We wanted to keep (Julian) Kenison and (Matt) St.Cyr quiet. Landon (Bromley) and Parker (Paradice) did a super job.”
The two Eagles were held to eight points. On the other end, Paradice scored 10 points and made five steals while Bromley had seven points, four steals and six rebounds.
Bromley had the only three in the game and it came in the first quarter, and combined with his two, fueled the 11-6 lead after the first. Three minutes later, the score was even at 11-all. Laundry with five rebounds in the first, put back one of his own to even the score.
The Crusaders ran into halftime with the last six points. Two foul shots by Paradice, a steal with a layup by Bromley, plus a Finkle setup to Jason Hamilton created the 17-11 lead at the half.
Just as Corliss and Kenison teamed to make it a four-point game, 19-15 with 5:29 left in the third, the Crusaders took off on that 10-point run. Bromley netted two on the line and one from the floor off his steal. Finkle was on both ends of the decisive rally and in the middle with a steal and layup. Hampson had a nifty assist to Stephen Lucas. The Crusaders passing was lethal all night.
Littleton has three games next week and will be at Profile on Tuesday. Groveton is home with Lisbon on Tuesday.
LHS (5-0): Parker Paradice 2-6-10; Stephen Lucas 3-0-6; Landon Bromley 3-0-7; Jason Hamilton 1-0-2; Josh Finkle 5-1-11. Totals: 14-FG 7-10-FT 36.
GHS (5-4): Chris Corliss 2-0-4; Brandon Laundry 3-1-7; Julian Kenison 1-0-2; Matt St. Cyr 3-0-6; Aiden Whiting 0-2-2. Totals: 9-FG 3-8-FT. 21.
LHS 11 6 14 5 — 36
GHS 6 5 6 4 — 21
3-Point FG: L 1 (Bromley). Team Fouls: L 14; G 11.
