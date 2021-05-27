LITTLETON — A big second inning for Littleton and well-placed hits turned into an 11-1 win in five innings on Thursday against the Groveton team the Crusaders will meet again in the first round of playoffs.
Josh Finkle was 3-for-4 with a double and Blake Fillion hammered two doubles and had five RBI to lead the offense. JP Perez in two innings relief closed the door on any comebacks.
Fillion on a walk and Finkle with a double provided a 2-0 lead in the first with help from a Parker Paradice RBI single.
“On May 3 when we lost 10-0 to the Regional, that was our turning point,” said LHS coach AJ Bray. “The realization struck that we can’t just walk onto the field and win. Since that day, we’ve won eight of the last nine games and the loss was 2-0 to the Regional. Hopefully, we’ll take that momentum into playoffs.”
Paradice was on the mound for the Crusaders’ final home game and held the Eagles scoreless through the first two innings. Groveton’s Matt St. Cyr faced 12 batters in that seemingly endless second inning. Four hit batters and four walks were scattered between four hits that put seven more runs up on the Crusaders’ board. St. Cyr made the first and third outs on strikes.
In the uprising, Fillion smacked a bases-loaded double, Finkle an RBI single and Jason Hamilton a two-run blooper over third for the 9-0 lead.
The shutout ended when St. Cyr walked and came home on an infield single by Chris Corliss in the top of the third.
In the bottom half of the third, Grady Millen walked and Fillion drove him in with a double. Finkle used a base hit and a misplay in the outfield to ensure an early end via the 10-run mercy rule.
GHS coach Dave Blanco said, “They hit the ball where were weren’t. Hit the gaps and over players’ heads. We’ve been in close games and continue to improve. Mistakes have reared their heads on us. We’re going to keep working on it.”
The Eagles made two solid plays to cover for two blips. Andrew Saunders threw from deep in right field to second base to get an out and Evan Blanco threw from center field to third to make another out that same inning. Another defensive gem for the Eagles was when Corliss took a hard hop off the chest and still picked up the ball and threw the runner out.
All the Crusaders had to do was hold the Eagles on the fourth and fifth. That’s when Perez in relief faced six batters and struck out four to close the door. Perez snagged a line shot to third earlier and nailed an RBI single in the decisive inning.
“JP is a freshman and he throws well. We hit the ball very well, gap to gap and solid line drives,” added Bray.
The two will meet again in the first round of the tournament on Memorial Day Monday. Start time is slated for 4 p.m., but the athletic directors are attempting to move it ahead to 1 p.m., if possible.
