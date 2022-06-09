Five area teams — Lyndon and Woodsville softball and Blue Mountain, Hazen and Lyndon baseball — will compete for state championships over the next three days.
There will be two state finals rematches and two teams seeking repeats among the bunch, while two clubs are looking to end championship droughts that extend past a decade.
The crown chasing begins Friday as the top-ranked Viking girls seek a perfect season and back-to-back titles in Castleton.
Blue Mountain kicks off the party at Centennial Field in Burlington on Friday night.
Woodsville softball aims for a repeat crown on Saturday in Plymouth, the same day Lyndon hunts a championship in Burlington.
The weekend ends with top-seeded Hazen going for glory on Sunday at Centennial.
The matchups:
SOFTBALL
Vt. Division II
Friday at Castleton University: No. 3 Enosburg (15-3) vs. No. 1 Lyndon (18-0), 5 p.m.
The top-seeded, unbeaten Vikings are aiming for back-to-back titles and will meet the Hornets in a rematch of last year’s final — a 9-3 LI triumph.
The Vikings have run roughshod through their 18-game slate, averaging 15.7 runs per game and outscoring their opponents 283-36.
“I expect Enosburg will throw the kitchen sink at us,” LI coach Chris Carr said. “We have to play solid defense and keep them off the base. And we have to get our timely hits. Enosburg has gotten better and they have beaten some good teams.”
Makenna Lovelette provides a big bat for the Hornets. She belted two bombs in the first round, then her grand slam helped send Enosburg to a 7-4 win over Mt. Abe in the semifinals. Lovelette can pitch, as can Dana Elkins, who went the distance in the final four.
Enosburg and Lyndon did not meet during the regular season, though both beat Middlebury — Lyndon 15-5 and Ensoburg 13-3.
Lyndon’s lineup (seven players batting over .400) has major pop. Among the top hitters are Brydie Barton (.552, 12 doubles, seven triples, 30 RBI); Emma Newland (.444, 36 runs, 36 RBI, five triples); Isabelle Priest (.585, 46 runs, 23 RBI, six doubles, six triples) and Jaydin Royer (.443, 23 RBI, three triples).
Royer is also Lyndon’s ace. Replacing graduated star pitcher Kelleigh Simpson, last season’s Vermont Gatorade POY, Royer pitches with pace and control and fools batters with a devastating changeup.
Friday will be the Vikings’ 14th trip all-time to a softball state title game. Carr and his assistants Randy Boulay and Kevin Ruggles (eighth season at LI) won their 100th high school game earlier this spring.
——
N.H. Division IV
Saturday At Chase Field, Plymouth State: No. 3 Portsmouth Christian (14-2) vs. No. 1 Woodsville (20-0), 4:30 p.m.
Unbeaten Woodsville continues its march toward a perfect season and back-to-back crowns in Division IV. Every bit untouchable this season — the Engineers’ only close games were a 4-1 and 7-4 victory over D-III White Mountains.
WHS averages 15.6 runs per game and is allowing just 0.9 during their 18-game regular season.
Across the diamond is Portsmouth Christian, a program chasing its first title. The Eagles’ lone two losses came against No. 2 Newmarket, but PC got the last laugh, knocking the Mules out in the semifinals with a 5-2 win.
Woodsville and the Eagles did not meet during the regular season.
The Engineers, who are 40-1 the past two seasons, boast New Hampshire Division IV pitcher of the year Mackenzie Kingsbury and player of the year Anna McIntyre, along with fellow All-State first-teamer Emily Farr. All-State second-team seniors Leah Krull and Maddie Roy help the balanced Engineer attack.
——
BASEBALL
Vt. Division II
Saturday at Centennial Field in Burlington: No. 2 Lyndon (16-3) vs. No. 1 Spaulding (17-1), 11 a.m.
The two best teams in Division II will square off for the crown and the game will feature the Capital League’s co-players of the year — Lyndon’s Austin Wheeler and Spaulding’s Danny Kiniry.
The Crimson Tide enter on a 16-game win streak, their lone loss coming to Division I foe St. Johnsbury — a 17-4 manhandling in the second game of the season. The runner-up last season, they are chasing their first crown since 1950.
“They are a well-balanced team,” LI coach Jeremy Wheeler said. “They are defensively sound and have a lineup that hits one through nine.”
Spaulding toppled Lyndon 11-3 in the third to last game of the regular season. In that game, Kiniry had a home run, double and four RBI and the host Tide reeled off 11 runs in the fifth inning after the Vikings had a 2-0 lead.
“We had one inning that got away from us,” coach Wheeler said. “We played well other than the one inning where they put up a number on us.
The Tide have had two tough battles in the quarterfinals and semifinals, escaping with a 3-0 win over Missisquoi and a 4-2 triumph over U-32. The Vikings, in the finals for the first time since winning it all in 2009, edged Springfield 5-3 in the quarterfinals and knocked out Hartford 5-1 in the semifinals.
Wheeler, the team’s ace who is available to pitch, went 3-1 in the regular season with .70 ERA and 40 Ks in 20 innings. He is also batting .509 with 25 RBI. The lineup boasts fellow All-Capital first-teamers Trevor Lussier (.488 BA, four HRs, 29 RBI) and Luke Dudas (.472 BA, nine doubles, 21 RBI) and second-teamer Wyatt Mason (.457, 14 RBI), among others.
“We need to simplify,” coach Wheeler said. “Control what is in front of us, eliminate the free bases and stay disciplined in our approach at the plate.”
NOTES: Coach Wheeler was an assistant coach in 2009 when LI made its last D-II finals appearance, a 9-0 win over Mt. Abraham. … Vikings assistant coach Buddy Lamothe was the staff ace in 2009.
Vt. Division III
Sunday at Centennial Field in Burlington: No. 1 Hazen (15-2) vs. No. 3 Peoples (14-2), 11 a.m.
In what will be the last baseball game of the Vermont high school sports season, the Wildcats and the Wolves will renew one of the oldest rivalries in the state and battle it out for the D-III crown.
This year’s Hazen squad has brought baseball excitement back to Hardwick. Coming off last year’s semifinal appearance and returning to the championship for the first time since 2007, the ‘Cats are one win away from their first title since 1982. They also set the record for most wins in a season and Hazen coach Spencer Howard, the catcher on the ‘07 squad, said that the crowd for the semifinal win over No. 4 Thetford was the largest that he could remember.
Standing in Hazen’s way will be ace pitcher Ben Alekson and defending champion Peoples. Hazen earned a 12-7 win on May 2 but Alekson did not pitch.
“Alekson is a great pitcher who commands the zone well and has great control over all his pitches,” Howard said. “We knew if we saw them in playoffs that we would likely see him.”
Alekson will have no easy task putting away Hazen’s deep, fire-powered offense. Capital Division first-team selection Tyler Rivard is a threat every time he steps to the plate. He leads the team in batting average (.440), OBP (.594), hits (22), RBI (18) and runs (25). Rivard is also one of the team’s top pitchers.
Seniors Aasha Gould (.405 BA, 17 hits, 17 runs, 11 RBI) and Tyson Davison (.368 BA, 21 hits, 18 runs, 10 RBI) have been relied on to produce offense this season too.
Hazen ace Lyle Rooney has had success against Peoples in the past. He no-hit the Wolves last season in one of the team’s three matchups. Rooney has been Howard’s go-to pitcher this season racking up 49 innings with a 1.70 ERA and 73 strikeouts.
Sunday will be just Hazen’s third D-III title game appearance while PA has played in the season finale four times, winning last year and in 1993.
Vt. Division IV
Friday at Centennial Field in Burlington: No.1 Blue Mountain (16-0) vs. No. 2 White River Valley (14-4), 6:30 p.m.
The Bucks have waited an entire year for this moment.
After a disappointing 16-2 loss in the Division IV championship to White River Valley last season, Blue Mountain finally gets its shot at redemption.
The top seed in D-IV and bolstering a perfect 16-0 campaign thus far, the boys from Wells River have left no doubt they belong back in the title game, convincingly outscoring their two playoff opponents by a combined 35-2 runs.
Evan Dennis has been a nightmare for opposing teams all season, both on the mound and at the plate. He’s sporting a 5-0 record with a 1.22 ERA in 34 innings this season and has allowed only 20 walks, 14 hits, and six earned runs while recording a whopping 67 strikeouts. With the bat in his hand, Dennis has 30 hits, 40 runs, and only struck out twice in 65 plate appearances. He’s batting .577 with four home runs, 30 RBI, eight doubles and four triples.
If Dennis doesn’t go the distance, coach Scott Blood will likely turn to Ricky Fennimore to close things out. Fennimore’s thrown 24 innings this season earning himself a 4-0 record, 1.70 ERA, with 30 strikeouts all the while giving up 12 walks, 14 hits and six earned runs. Fennimore is also batting .457 with a homer, 29 RBI, 21 hits and seven doubles.
The Bucks’ lineup is loaded with other offensive weapons as well, which has helped them score an eye-popping 14.5 runs per game.
Cameron Roy has both batted in and scored 25 runs on the year. He’s added a homer, five doubles and four triples to go along with his .426 average. John Dennis is batting .513 with 20 hits, 18 RBI, and 24 runs and Kason Blood adds 28 runs and bats .471.
The Wildcats have won the D-IV championship in both years of the school’s existence. During last year’s playoff run, all three games were decided by 10 runs or more. No. 2 WRV (14-4) narrowly defeated No. 3 Arlington (10-4), 5-4, in this year’s semifinals. Blue Mountain and White River Valley did not see each other this season.
“They are a highly respected team and have a highly respected coaching staff,” coach Scott Blood said. “We’re going to have to play a really great game to get a W.”
