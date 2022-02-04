Five locals – four players and a coach – were named to the Vermont roster for the 69th Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
The all-star game, featuring the top graduated seniors from the Green Mountain State and New Hampshire, is scheduled to be played Aug. 6 in Dave Wolk Stadium at Castleton University. Kickoff is slate at 12:30 p.m.
Among the area standouts who got the call include St. Johnsbury’s Sam Begin (WR/DB) and Jacob Silver (RB/LB) and Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier (RB/LB) and Victor Richardy (DL/OL). North Country head coach Lonnie Wade will be an assistant for Vermont head coach Craig Sleeman of BFA-Fairfax.
Lebanon’s Chris Childs will guide New Hampshire.
Sleeman’s Vermont staff also includes assistants Jeff Hamel, Marty Richards, Norm Lozier, Tim Root, Ramsey Worrall.
New Hampshire has won two straight following a three-game win streak by Vermont and leads the all-time series 49-16-2
THE ROSTERS
VERMONT
Bellows Falls: Patrick Barbour, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Jonathan Terry.
BFA-Fairfax: Ryan Goodman, Kenny Salls.
Brattleboro: Tyler McNary, Aaron Petrie.
Burlington/South Burlington: Amari Fraser.
Burr and Burton: Warren McIntyre.
Champlain Valley: Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll.
Essex: Sebastian Coppola, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root, Ben Serrantonio.
Hartford: Harrison Gaudet, Devon Sinclair.
Lyndon: Trevor Lussier, Victor Richardy.
Milton: Colin Mathis.
Mount Abraham: Ryan Stoddard.
Mount Anthony: Hayden Gaudette.
Mount Mansfield: Gabriel Baron.
Otter Valley: Dylan Stevens-Clark.
Rice: Maxime Makuza.
Rutland: Jack Coughlin, Slade Postemski.
Spaulding: Colton Perkins.
St. Johnsbury: Sam Begin, Jacob Silver.
U-32: Henry Beling, Charles Haynes.
Windsor: Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld, Ben Gilbert.
Woodstock: Corey White.
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Alvirne: Alexander Lawson.
Bedford: Jake Bozza, Magnus Steele.
Bishop Brady: A.J. Partington.
Campbell: Garrett Arnold, George Ivas.
Concord: Hunter Jeffers, Kaevryel Madison.
Exeter: Mason Douglas, Joshua Norman, Jackson Worobel.
Fall Mountain: Brady Elliott, Lucas Gay.
Hanover: Connor Chambers, Seamus Murphy.
Kearsarge: John Chambers.
Keene: Austin Morris.
Kennett: Tanner Bennett.
Lebanon: CJ Childs, Cameron Davio, Jackson Stone.
Londonderry: Matthew Jasper, Aidan Washington.
Mascoma Valley: Roman Farnsworth.
Merrimack Valley: Jake Currier.
Milford: Colin Gregg.
Newport: Devyn Heino.
Pinkerton: Jason Santuccio.
Plymouth: Eddie Camp, Tyler Stokowski.
Portsmouth: Charlie Sciretto.
Salem: Matt Goetz.
Sanborn: Nathaniel Ashby, Kevin Kolodziej.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Tyler Leedburg.
Windham: Sam Dunham, A.J. Fox.
Winnacunnet: Nico Zaino.
