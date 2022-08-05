Five locals will go to battle for Vermont today at the 69th annual Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl.
The all-star game, featuring the top graduated seniors from the Green Mountain State and New Hampshire, is scheduled to be played at noon at Castleton University’s Dave Wolk Stadium.
Among the area standouts competing include Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier and Victor Richardy and St. Johnsbury’s Sam Begin and Jacob Silver. They will all play on the defensive side of the ball. North Country head coach Lonnie Wade will be an assistant for Vermont head coach Craig Sleeman of BFA-Fairfax.
Sleeman’s Vermont staff also includes assistants Jeff Hamel, Marty Richards, Norm Lozier, Tim Root and Ramsey Worrall.
Lebanon’s Chris Childs will guide New Hampshire. Childs guided New Hampshire to a 45-21 victory as the N.H. head coach for the 2011 Shrine game. Childs will be joined by five assistants, all from Lebanon. They include Todd Bircher, Doug Drew, Brandon LaHaye, Rich Rogers and Paul Grant.
New Hampshire has won two straight following a three-game win streak by Vermont and leads the all-time series 49-16-2. The Granite State won 21-0 last summer. There was no game in 2020 because of the pandemic.
The four area players shared their thoughts on the week of training camp and the upcoming game.
TREVOR LUSSIER
Age: 18
School: Lyndon
Hometown: Kirby
Height/Weight: 6 feet, 195 pounds
Expected position for Shrine: Middle linebacker
2021 Accolades
Vermont NFF Scholar-Athletes finalist; Caledonian-Record Co-Football Player of the Year; North-South Senior All-Star; Division II first team linebacker and honorable mention at tight end
Coach Says
“Trevor’s intelligence and leadership made him an invaluable member of our team last season and were the primary reasons why he was selected for the Shrine team,” LI coach Dan Nolan said. “For us, it was almost like having a coach on the field during the games. His football IQ is off the charts and when combined with his physical tools makes for an absolutely terrific player. He will be a great asset for the Vermont team and I expect him to have a big game.”
Trevor Says
What does it mean for you to play in the Shrine Game?
It is such an honor to have been selected to play in the shrine game. I am very excited for the opportunity to play in this game and represent my school and my state.
You arrived Sunday. What’s the football experience been like thus far?
The football experience has been great. We have a great group of guys here and a great coaching staff that makes every practice challenging and fun.
How would you describe your off-field experience?
We didn’t visit the hospital this year, but we did get to meet one patient and have conversations with him. Those conversations were eye-opening and gave a whole new meaning to the game and why we are here. It made me realize how fortunate and blessed I have been in my life.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
Chicken, rice, broccoli.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
My first real success came during my sophomore year. It was my first game on varsity as a sophomore and I had like 6 or 7 tackles and a few tackles for loss. In that game, we had a strong defensive effort that led to a big win to start the season.
Tell us the role of your parents, Toby and Sara Lussier, in your success.
My parents have played a huge role in my success. My parents have always pushed me to be the best I can be as a person and as an athlete. They also have always gave me what I have needed to be successful. I wouldn’t be where I am today without my parents.
Is team Vermont ready to end its two-game slide in the rivalry and what will it take Saturday to beat New Hampshire?
Vermont is ready to win. This team is full of great players and has a great coaching staff. To beat New Hampshire we have to do our jobs. On the defense, we have to get the ball back as quickly as we can for the offense and play as a team. The offense will do their thing we just need to help as much as we can.
——
SAM BEGIN
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury
Hometown: Waterford
Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 185 pounds
Expected position for Shrine: Free safety
2021 Accolades
Vermont NFF Scholar-Athletes Inductee; North-South Senior All-Star; Division I first-team defensive back and second-team tight end.
Coach Says
“We ask our players to work hard, be smart, and be tough,” St. J coach Rich Alercio said. “In all my years at the Academy, few players exemplified being smart like Sam Begin. He was a standout in the classroom, made exemplary decisions in our community and understood our offensive and defensive schemes as well as most of our coaches allowing him to make needed adjustments on the field.”
Sam Says
What does it mean for you to play in the Shrine Game?
The emotions are great. The Vermont guys are a ton of fun to be with and play with. And we’re making sure to put in all the work for this coming Saturday.
You arrived Sunday. What’s the football experience been like thus far?
The football experience has been true of almost any training camp I’ve ever been a part of, except this team is filled with all-stars. We went full contact the first time today and the mood during practice was electric.
How would you describe your off-field experience?
As a team we recognize the importance of the cause and of course, it’s what we are competing for the most.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
I really don’t know what my favorite pre-game meal is. To be entirely honest it’s whatever my parents put in front of me.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
I think my first success (that comes to mind) was beating Good Shepherd in middle school basketball. That was the first moment where I really felt like I had accomplished something bigger than myself, even if it was on a small scale.
Tell us the role of your parents, Rob and Nicole Begin, in your success.
My parents have been instrumental to my success, both athletically and academically. They have always been there to push me through tough homework problems, or a rough practice, but also provided me with tons of support in making life decisions. I would not be a Shrine football player without them.
Is team Vermont ready to end its two-game slide in the rivalry and what will it take Saturday to beat New Hampshire?
Vermont is 100% ready to take it to New Hampshire this Saturday. We’ve got a great group of guys who have been amped up all week and I’m confident we’ll be ready well before Saturday, but it’s going to take a lot of preparation and focus the rest of the week.
——
VICTOR RICHARDY
Age: 19
School: Lyndon
Hometown: Bramming, Denmark
Height/Weight: 6 feet, 305 pounds
Expected position for Shrine: Defensive tackle
2021 Accolades
Division II first-team offensive and defensive lineman; North-South Senior All-Star
Coach Says
“Victor’s size and strength make him a force to be reckoned with at the line of scrimmage, but his greatest contribution to our team was his presence in the locker room and off the field,” LI coach Dan Nolan said. “He quickly became a vital member of our football family and was loved by players and coaches alike. Coach Wade from North Country commented to me about how much he enjoyed coaching Victor at the North-South game this past fall due to his engaging personality. I have no doubt that Victor will bring his great energy to Shrine camp and that he will make a big impact on the team and the game.”
Victor Says
What does it mean for you to play in the Shrine Game?
For me it means a lot. I get to play with the best players from both states. I’m really looking forward to it.
You arrived Sunday. What’s the football experience been like thus far?
Tough. But that is what it is supposed playing with the best players in the state.
How would you describe your off-field experience?
It was nice to see why we are playing this game.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
Never really had a favorite meal always ate what my parents made.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
My first success when it came to football was being selected to the U-17 Danish national team. At the time I was 15 and I had only played the game for around two or three years. Back home when it came to different sports I wasn’t the biggest success but football made me better. So getting to play on the national team made me realize that I finally found a sport I was good at and had success with.
Tell us the role of your parents, Tina and Allan Richardy, in your success.
My parents’ role of my success was they were always there no matter what. My parents inspire me to keep going when things are tough. For when things were tough for them they just kept going.
Is team Vermont ready to end its two-game slide in the rivalry and what will it take Saturday to beat New Hampshire?
I feel our chances of winning are great. We have great players but it will take all of us to beat New Hampshire and I’m confident we can do that.
——
JACOB SILVER
Age: 18
School: St. Johnsbury
Hometown: Lunenburg
Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds
Expected position for Shrine: Inside linebacker
2021 Accolades
Division I first-team inside linebacker and honorable mention running back; North-South Senior All-Star
Coach Says
“We ask our players to work hard, be smart, and be tough,” St. J coach Rich Alercio said. “Jacob Silver represents what you can accomplish when you work hard. He made himself into a dominant player through the work he did on the field and in the weight room both in season and out of season. His work ethic inspired others around him to give greater effort in an attempt to elevate to his level.”
Jacob Says
What does it mean for you to play in the Shrine Game?
The guys are excited and ready to go. I’ve been dreaming of playing in this game ever since I first started playing in eighth grade.
You arrived Sunday. What’s the football experience been like thus far?
After arriving Sunday we got straight into business, getting to know my teammates during breaks and laser focus during practice.
Favorite meal the night before a big game?
Hot pocket.
We all know you are successful in your sport, but do you remember your first success?
My first success was our first game of eighth-grade football I took a long run to the end zone, it got called back but it still felt just as good.
Tell us the role of your parents, Erin and James Messer, in your success.
They have been extremely supportive and have enabled me to be successful in playing football. Making long drives and making sure I’m set and ready to go.
Is team Vermont ready to end its two-game slide in the rivalry and what will it take Saturday to beat New Hampshire?
Vermont’s ready to take the win. We have to bring the energy and force our tempo and play onto NH.
——
THE ROSTERS
VERMONT
Bellows Falls: Patrick Barbour, Jed Lober, Jeb Monier, Jonathan Terry.
BFA-Fairfax: Ryan Goodman, Kenny Salls.
Brattleboro: Tyler McNary, Aaron Petrie.
Burlington/South Burlington: Amari Fraser.
Burr and Burton: Warren McIntyre.
Champlain Valley: Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty, Angelos Carroll.
Essex: Sebastian Coppola, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis, Walker Root, Ben Serrantonio.
Hartford: Harrison Gaudet, Devon Sinclair.
Lyndon: Trevor Lussier, Victor Richardy.
Milton: Colin Mathis.
Mount Abraham: Ryan Stoddard.
Mount Anthony: Hayden Gaudette.
Mount Mansfield: Gabriel Baron.
Otter Valley: Dylan Stevens-Clark.
Rice: Maxime Makuza.
Rutland: Jack Coughlin, Slade Postemski.
Spaulding: Colton Perkins.
St. Johnsbury: Sam Begin, Jacob Silver.
U-32: Henry Beling, Charles Haynes.
Windsor: Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld, Ben Gilbert.
Woodstock: Corey White.
Coaches: Craig Sleeman and assistants Jeff Hamel, Marty Richards, Norm Lozier, Tim Root, Ramsey Worrall and Lonnie Wade.
——
NEW HAMPSHIRE
Alvirne: Alexander Lawson.
Bedford: Jake Bozza, Magnus Steele.
Bishop Brady: A.J. Partington.
Campbell: Garrett Arnold, George Ivas.
Concord: Hunter Jeffers, Kaevryel Madison.
Exeter: Mason Douglas, Joshua Norman, Jackson Worobel.
Fall Mountain: Brady Elliott, Lucas Gay.
Hanover: Connor Chambers, Seamus Murphy.
Kearsarge: John Chambers.
Keene: Austin Morris.
Kennett: Tanner Bennett.
Lebanon: CJ Childs, Cameron Davio, Jackson Stone.
Londonderry: Matthew Jasper, Aidan Washington.
Mascoma Valley: Roman Farnsworth.
Merrimack Valley: Jake Currier.
Milford: Colin Gregg.
Newport: Devyn Heino.
Pinkerton: Jason Santuccio.
Plymouth: Eddie Camp, Tyler Stokowski.
Portsmouth: Charlie Sciretto.
Salem: Matt Goetz.
Sanborn: Nathaniel Ashby, Kevin Kolodziej.
St. Thomas Aquinas: Tyler Leedburg.
Windham: Sam Dunham, A.J. Fox.
Winnacunnet: Nico Zaino.
Coaches: Chris Childs and assistants Doug Drew, Brandon LaHaye, Rich Rogers and Paul Grant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.