Flocke, Woodsville Catapult Past Concord Christian, Cap Perfect Season As Back-To-Back Champs

KEENE, N.H. — Elijah Flocke splashed a 3-pointer.
Then another.
Mr. Fourth Quarter was feeling it, again.
“I just kept shooting and it kept going in,” the Woodsville senior said.
“Each shot just felt better and better. This was my last high school game, I just needed to go out there and take it.”
With Woodsville up a point in the fourth quarter, Flocke scored the game’s next 12 points, helping the top-seeded Engineers surge to a 58-49 victory over second-seeded Concord Christian in the Division IV title game on Friday night at Keene State College’s Spaulding Gym.
“He stays after practice and takes more shots, more free throws,” WHS coach Jamie Walker said of Flocke, who in Monday’s semifinals scored 11 of his 13 points in the final frame. “He looked at me [Thursday] night and said, ‘that’s my last basketball practice as a high school player.’ He just doesn’t want it to end.”
The end was a perfect finish.
Flocke, a 6-foot forward/guard finished with 18 of his team-high 24 points in the fourth quarter, Cam Tenney-Burt tallied 18 points and Cam Davidson added 11 points as the poised and experienced Engineers calmly salted the game away to cap an unbeaten 22-0 championship season.
“The whole season you kind of have a target on your back,” Walker said. “We kind of got tested in the second and third rounds. Tonight, we were ready for these guys.”
After ending a 44-year title drought last season, the Woodsville boys are back-to-back state champions — and the first D-IV team to repeat since Lisbon in 2006 and 2007.
“It’s crazy,” said Davidson, who added five rebounds and had a pair of buckets at the start of the fourth quarter in a nip-and-tuck affair. “A championship in the first place is truly something spectacular, but going back-to-back is a whole other breed. We came to play and we did it.”
“You always take these shots when you’re playing around on a hoop at the end and never really think it will happen, but it really happened this time; with my best friends and I love them so much.”
Concord Christian 6-foot-8 senior center Isaac Jarvis, the D-IV Player of the Year, scored a game-high 27 points to lead the Kingsmen, a long and athletic bunch who entered the game with 17 straight wins and tested Woodsville for much of the night.
“One of the toughest teams we played this year,” Flocke said.
But the private school was no match in the end for the talented Engineers, who returned four seniors from last year’s championship club.
Like they have all season, Woodsville shared the ball and played its roles in harmony — Michael Maccini running the point; fellow seniors Flocke and Tenney-Burt scoring in bunches; Davidson making plays all over the court; guard Jack Boudreault delivering key minutes and Landon Kingsbury contributing points off the bench.
Most importantly, the group was relentless on defense.
“They enjoy playing defense, which you can’t say a lot about a lot of teams,” Walker said. “They move the ball, they trust each other and they wait for the shot that’s open.”
Concord Christian, still seeking its first crown, got off to a fast start, leading 6-0 past the midway mark of the first frame.
But Tenney-Burt, who finished the night with 18 points and 10 rebounds, got hot.
Hitting an array of mid-range floaters and 3s, the senior and Granite State North Player of the Year helped the Engineers get on track with 15 first-half points and a 23-19 first-half lead.
“We were struggling a bit and Cam Burt stepped up and we all just got invigorated,” Flocke said. “We got that fire inside of us and we just let it shine.”
Woodsville built a 28-21 cushion early in the third, but Concord Christian responded with a 9-0 run to take a 30-28 lead. The Engineers, however, regained control on back-to-back 3s from Tenney-Burt and Kingsbury.
A Jarvis bucket brought the Kingsmen within 38-37 with 5:28 to go in the game and it looked as though the contest would go down to the wire.
But Flocke took over.
After banging a pair of 3s, Flocke crossed his defender over and bolted to the hoop for a layin that put WHS up 46-37 with 3:40 to go — the Engineers’ biggest lead of the game.
He then hit 1 of 2 foul shots (he finished 8 of 9 at the foul line) and capped his burst of 12 straight points with a steal and an and-one that sent the Engineers to a commanding 50-37 lead with 2:10 to play.
After a Jarvis three-point play stopped the run to make in 52-40, Flocke hit two more free throws to finish a personal 14-point run.
“And he guarded [CCA guard Brode] Frink, one of their best players,” Walker said. “He does it on both sides of the floor. Elijah came to play.”
Friday night’s victory put a stamp on an incredible two-year run for the Woodsville program, which won its 31st straight game — the longest current streak in New Hampshire.
“Our team, we’re all brothers and it just feels so good to go the distance with the family,” Flocke said. “We inspire each other.”
It was the final game for Engineers seniors Tenney-Burt, Flocke, Maccini, Nick Vigeant, Josh Vinnacombe and James Dooley.
“This group, they just love being in the gym,” Walker said. “I bet if I called a practice tomorrow, they would all show up.”
Davidson, a junior, quickly reflected on the senior class.
“It’s heartbreaking, but also exhilarating at the same time,” Davidson said. “I’ve been with these kids, with the exception of Cam Burt, since the sixth grade. Right when Cam came here [from Lisbon], he was part of the family. Coming up with these kids, making it all the way to this moment is a fairy tale.
“It truly is a dream of a team.”
CC (20-2): Isaac Jarvis 12-2-27, Aiden Duffy 2-0-6, Ethan Young 3-0-6, Brode Frink 3-0-7, Colby Carlile 1-1-3. Totals: 21-51-FG 3-9-FT 49.
WHS (22-0): Cam Tenney-Burt 8-0-18, Cam Davidson 5-1-11, Elijah Flocke 6-8-24, Landon Kingsbury 1-2-5. Totals: 20-46-FG 11-16-FT 58.
CC 11 8 11 19 — 49
WHS 11 12 11 24 — 58
3-Point FG: C 4 (Jarvis, Duffy 2, Frink); W 7 (Tenney-Burt 2, Flocke 4, Kingsbury). Team Fouls: C 17, W 12.
