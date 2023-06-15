SOUTH BURLINGTON — In a captivating showcase of defensive prowess, the Caledonia Flood U12 girls clinched the Vermont Division I state soccer championship in a nerve-wracking 1-0 triumph at Dorset Park on Tuesday night.

The unbeaten Torrents faced off against the previously undefeated Far Post 2011 Premier team, concluding their fairy-tale 6-0 season with the VSL crown.

