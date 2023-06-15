The Flood U12 girls are the Division I state champions. Back row standing (left to right): Poppy Beniash, Calla Wills, Lila Yerkes, Zoe Bunnell, Cora Adams, Maya Franson, Kenzi Lasnier, Lucy Moriarty and Riley Barrett. Front row seated: Phoenix Newell Avery Somers and Laney Cahoon.
The Flood U12 girls are the Division I state champions. Back row standing (left to right): Coach Sean Franson, Poppy Beniash, Calla Wills, Lila Yerkes, Zoe Bunnell, Cora Adams, Maya Franson, Kenzi Lasnier, Lucy Moriarty, Riley Barrett and coach Jamie Yerkes. Front row kneeling: Phoenix Newell Avery Somers and Laney Cahoon.
SOUTH BURLINGTON — In a captivating showcase of defensive prowess, the Caledonia Flood U12 girls clinched the Vermont Division I state soccer championship in a nerve-wracking 1-0 triumph at Dorset Park on Tuesday night.
The unbeaten Torrents faced off against the previously undefeated Far Post 2011 Premier team, concluding their fairy-tale 6-0 season with the VSL crown.
Early in the first half, Zoe Bunnell capitalized on a sharp cross from Lila Yerkes to secure the lone goal of the match. The Torrents’ rock-solid backfield, led by Lucy Moriarty, Maya Franson, Kenzi Lasnier, Phoenix Newell, Calla Willis, and goalkeeper duo Laney Cahoon and Avery Somers, held strong for the rest of the defensive showdown to secure the shutout.
Unbeaten in the regular season, the Flood girls claimed victories over Nordic SC (2-1), Queen City FC (9-0), Far Post Courage (5-1), Williston SC (2-0) and Colchester (7-3).
