Flooding Puts Most Of NEK Open Water Swimming Season On Hold, Willoughby The Exception

The Clubhouse docks on Lake Memphremagog remain completely underwater. (Contributed Photo)

For the past two weeks, Vermont has been hit with heavy rains, flash floods, and severe damage. It has been unrelenting at times.

The rain still continues with an occasional break here and there. Northern Vermont has been especially hard hit. As the streams and rivers empty into the downstream lakes they carry heavy turbidity, debris, manure from farm fields and an occasional discharge from sewage treatment plants, and other pollutants.

