Flooding Puts Most Of NEK Open Water Swimming Season On Hold, Willoughby The Exception

For the past two weeks, Vermont has been hit with heavy rains, flash floods, and severe damage. It has been unrelenting at times.
The rain still continues with an occasional break here and there. Northern Vermont has been especially hard hit. As the streams and rivers empty into the downstream lakes they carry heavy turbidity, debris, manure from farm fields and an occasional discharge from sewage treatment plants, and other pollutants.
Lake Memphremagog has been hit hard. Its water level is still 30 inches above normal and the docks are underwater. The boats are all on trailers and boat launches are closed. Stray logs are part of the debris being slowly swept to Magog.
The long and the short of it, this natural disaster is substantial and the predictions of rain in the future continue.
As a result, all swims on Lake Memphremagog are canceled until further notice. However, one lake that is suitable for swimming is Lake Willoughby. It is a spring-fed lake, high in the watershed. It has no river feeding it and minimal surface runoff. Kingdom Games is attempting to move a down-sized Kingdom Swim to Willoughby this coming weekend. There will also be the Lake Willoughby Swim on August 12. Ongoing efforts to check on Caspian, Echo Seymour and Island Pond continue.
However, until further notice, there will not be any more Clubhouse Swims hosted by Kingdom Games. In Search of Memphre is also on hold until the rain stops and the lake returns to swimmable conditions and the docks are above water. A few lakes of NEK Swim Week may be swimmable but, right now, only Willoughby is. There is hope that Crystal, Caspian, Echo, Seymour and Island Pond will have cleared by the start of NEK Swim Week on August 5.
Conditions are being closely watched day by day and some of the season may be able to be salvaged if things settle down. But, right now, the season is on hold.
