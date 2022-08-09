GROVETON — An Eagle legend was recently named as Groveton’s new athletic director.
Kelley Brown, formerly Kelley Collins, a gifted athlete and 2011 alumna, won five state championships (four basketball, one soccer) and was twice a softball state runner-up at Groveton. She graduated with the second highest points total in girls basketball program history and was named the Record’s Player of the Year following her senior season.
Now she looks to etch her name in the Groveton history books once again, this time from a much different role but now from a much greater perspective.
“I was born and raised in Groveton and was a three-sport athlete,” she said. “I have always wanted to give back to the sports programs that I feel taught me life lessons that got me to where I am today. When this position opened, I knew this was my opportunity to help these programs and help the athletes of Groveton.”
Brown’s goals as athletic director include increasing student and community involvement, program success and encouraging athletes to give back to the community.
“I would like [each sports team] to have at minimum one community service event for the town,” she said. “I would also like to see more student involvement in the sports teams, on the field and supporting the teams.”
In 2016, Brown began as a fifth-grade teacher at Groveton Elementary and taught for five years. In December 2021 she switched gears, joining the faculty at GHS as the middle and high school physical education teacher. She will retain that role in addition to the AD position — which she admits will be a learning process at first.
“This is all very new to me, which means I am learning everything. I feel like I have a great support system behind me, including members of the community and my mentor, who will be there helping me learn the ropes.”
Brown has also developed a presence in the area as a coach. She’s led the Groveton middle school basketball team for the past four seasons and was an assistant coach at Plymouth State University before that.
She earned an Associate’s Degree in General Studies from N.H. Technical Institute and a Bachelor of Science in Pre-Physical Therapy/Athletic Training and Masters in Elementary Education, both from Plymouth State. She played soccer and basketball for NHTI and basketball for Plymouth.
Brown originates from a sports-oriented family, rich in winning tradition. Her older siblings, Kristy and Tod, played in nine state championships and her father, Mark, picked up his 500th career win as a coach for the Groveton boys basketball program this past January.
As athletic director, Brown is most looking forward to building positive relationships with the athletes and their families as well as the community.
