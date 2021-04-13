Former Georgetown Coach Pete Wilk To Lead Lake Monsters

BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters have named Pete Wilk their new head coach ahead of the team’s summer debut in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
Wilk joins Vermont after a 21-year head coaching career (2000-2020) at Georgetown University, where he finished as the winningest head coach in Hoyas baseball history with 426 victories.
He also coached a pair of former Lake Monsters with the Hoyas: catcher Nick Collins (2015 8th-round Oakland Athletics draft pick) and pitcher Jack Cushing (2019 23rd-round pick for the A’s).
A native of Barrington, Rhode Island, Wilk began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Boston University (1990-91) and Harvard University (1992-95). After one season as head coach at Acton-Boxborough (MA) High School, Wilk spent two seasons (1998-99) as an assistant coach at Georgetown before being named the Hoyas head coach in 2000.
He also previously coached summer league baseball as an assistant for the 1997 Harwich Mariners (Cape Cod League) and 1998-99 head coach for Mat-Su Miners (Alaska Baseball League).
“I’m honored to join the Lake Monsters organization and excited about returning to coach in an elite college summer ball league again,” Wilk said. “This team should quickly turn into one of the best summer ball situations in the country and I’m grateful to the Lake Monsters management group for the wonderful opportunity they’ve offered me and my family and we can’t wait til the season starts!”
A 1987 graduate from Rollins College, Wilk earned his Masters Degree in Sports Management at Georgetown in 2013. He currently lives in Northern Virginia with his wife, Erin and two daughters (Reese, 10 and Casey, 6).
The Lake Monsters are scheduled to play 68 games during their first season in the FCBL, including 38 home games at historic Centennial mid-May through mid-August.
The complete schedule and ticket information will be released soon.
