Former Hilltopper Lia Rotti Leaps To NCAA D-III National Title

Tufts University juniors Lia Rotti, left, and classmate Jaidyn Appel won NCAA Division III championships in triple jump and high jump in North Carolina on Saturday, March 12, 2022. (Courtesy photos Tufts University)
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In a historic day for the Tufts University women’s track and field program, Jumbo junior Lia Rotti and classmate Jaidyn Appel both won individual national championships at the NCAA Division III Indoor Championships on Saturday.
In a pair of record-breaking performances, Rotti, a former star at St. Johnsbury Academy (2019), won the national championship in the triple jump with a massive PR and school record distance of 40 feet, 8.25 inches.
Appel also set a PR, clearing 5-9.25 to capture the high jump title.
It’s the first time Tufts has won two national championships at one NCAA meet since Hall of Famer Vera Stenhouse won the 200 meters and triple jump 31 years ago at the 1991 NCAA Outdoor Championships. Stenhouse also won the 400 meters and the triple at the NCAA Indoor meet that year.
Rotti not only won the first NCAA indoor triple jump title for the Jumbos since Stenhouse in 1991, she smashed the Jumbo legend’s school record while doing so. Rotti’s distance on Saturday was 7¾ inches further than Stenhouse’s previous indoor school record of 40-0.5.
Rotti’s win was the first NCAA track and field championship won by a Tufts woman in any event since Brittany Bowman was first in the indoor 5,000 in 2018.
Appel then duplicated the feet, with her winning height erasing the 33-year old indoor high jump record of 5-9 set by Carol Tate in 1989. She’s the first woman to win at NCAA high jump title at Tufts.
Saturday’s victory was dramatic for Rotti. On her first jump of the day, Rotti PR’d with a leap of 39-5¾. Jasmine Claunch from Centre College matched that in her first attempt. However, Rotti’s next best mark through the flights of 39-4½ was better than Claunch’s second-best, which broke the tie and had the Jumbo junior in first place heading into the finals (top 9 from the flights advance).
Rotti’s distance stood up through the first round of the finals, but then Claunch let loose a 39-8½ leap to take over the lead. On the very next jump though, Rotti delivered her stunning winning distance — 11¾ inches better than Claunch’s jump — to regain first place.
Once the sixth and final round was completed and no one topped Rotti’s mark, she was crowned national champion.
Rotti’s jump of 40-8.25 is just outside of the all-time top 10 for the event in NCAA Division III history. Rotti also earned All-American honors and scored 10 points for the team. It’s her second All-American award after she was fifth in the outdoor long jump last spring.
