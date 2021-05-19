A former track and field star at St. Johnsbury Academy, Lia Rotti is thriving at the next level.
A sophomore at Tufts University, Rotti was named the New England Small College Athletic Conference Most Outstanding Rookie for the 2021 season.
The Danville native who graduated from SJA in 2019, Rotti has the top mark in the NESCAC in javelin and ranks second in pole vault, long jump and triple jump this season.
Her marks:
• Javelin: 120-0 feet
• Pole vault: 11-3.75
• Long jump: 18-4.25
• Triple jump: 38-4
Rotti is the fourth Jumbo to be named NESCAC Rookie of the Year. Her twin sister, Jen, also competes for the Tufts track and field squad. She was an all-conference performer in long jump (17-10.25).
In lieu of no NESCAC Championship meet being held this spring, the 2021 All-NESCAC performers were determined based on cumulative results from meets held through May 9. The individuals with the top three marks in each event listed on the NESCAC Outdoor Track & Field Performance List provided by TFRRS.org were deemed all-conference performers.
