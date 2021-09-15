Former Hilltoppers Come Up Big For Nor’Easters

Former St. Johnsbury Academy football standouts and current University of New England players David Hutchison (48), Renwick Smith (89) and Shane Alercio stand together after the Nor’easters’ 23-20 come-from-behind overtime win over Bridgewater State University on Saturday.
Hutchison, a sophomore, blocked Bridgewater State’s game-tying field-goal attempt in overtime to secure the walk-off win. Hutchison was later named the team’s co-defensive player of the week while Alercio, a senior, earned Nor’easter of the week honors on special teams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.