Former Local Coach Fred Griffin Earns 2020 John Caldwell Award

Decorated coach Fred Griffin landed a big honor.
The former teacher and coach in New Hampshire’s North Country and Vermont’s Northeast Kingdom, Griffin was recently awarded the New England Nordic Ski Association’s 2020 John Caldwell Award.
The annual tribute recognizes a single individual, or entity, which embodies the spirit, dedication innovation, and pride of John Caldwell.
“I have been heartened by the outpouring of response from athletes (and their parents) in New Hampshire, New England and across the country whom I coached in the last 30 years,” said Griffin who spent a decade at Littleton High School and a couple of years at North Country Union over his storied career. “At times I’ve felt the eerie sensation that I died and am reading my eulogy! Such is the power of social media!
“In truth, since I retired at the end of last ski season — a season cut short by COVID lockdowns, I slipped away without notice. I had planned to step down after the Eastern High School Championships where I was the Technical Delegate (race official in charge of the event), but that event was canceled. In my mind that was to be closure to ski career. The Caldwell award has provided that closure in a very different way and while the praise has been a bit embarrassing, it has been also been deeply gratifying.”
Griffin has been involved in the New England ski community for over a quarter-century. He served as NENSA’s first executive director, a position he held for eight years (1996-2004). Griffin also coached Northeast Nordic for 20 years, coached BFA-Fairfax (both running and skiing) for 23 years, led numerous U16 and Eastern High School Championship teams for Vermont and New Hampshire after spending 10 years in the White Mountains.
Griffin moved to Littleton as the manager of the P&C grocery store in 1980, and stayed after he left that business. He later became the vocational special needs coordinator at the Gallen Center at Littleton and coached skiing and tennis.
He revived the Nordic program, building it from a four-skier team to a powerhouse squad with 25-30 athletes. The Crusaders won 12 state titles between the boys and girls team during an eight-year period, powered by high school All-Americans, Cory and Teegan Smith and Elizabeth McGoldrick.
He also claimed four girls tennis titles to give him 16 championships overall at Littleton.
“Coaching began for me during a sabbatical I took from Littleton High School to get my Masters,” Griffin said. “They were looking for someone to be a coach for a Nordic team of three-four members. Prior to this, I had been the drama director at LHS. Well, I gave into those kids ‘pressure and agreed to be an “advisor.” I scarcely knew how to ski on recreational skis and to call myself a coach made me feel an impostor. I discovered the sport that winter, went to a clinic and began to read and study the sport in the offseason.
“When I returned the next year, it was with passion. We grew as a team over the next few years. In those early years, we were graced by having Cory and Teegan Smith on the boys team and Elizabeth McGoldrick on the girls team. They were sublime athletes who carried their teams and their coach forward.
“I have to be honest and say that the rise of the ski team and the tennis team were not exactly welcomed with open arms by the old guard, traditional ball-sports coaches in the school. They would say, ‘they’re not a team, they’re a cult. They do well, but all the best athletes play other sports.’ We kept our heads up and just kept winning. Over the years in Littleton and afterward, teams I coached placed over 20 skiers on Division I college teams.”
Griffin later moved to Richford, (Vt.) and taught at North Country Union High School. There, he started a running team and assisted Mike Kiser in skiing and assisted the tennis coach for two years.
Griffin then moved to Fairfax (Vt.) and for eight years was the NENSA Director while coaching running and skiing. He moved back into teaching after retiring from NENSA and added Ultimate as a sport in Fairfax. There his teams won a combined 11 more state titles.
In all, Griffin helped produce 27 titles in four sports in two states.
“Fred is a dedicated, inspiring, and motivating individual who leads by example and galvanizes those around him into action,” said Jennie Bender, a friend of Griffin. “Fred sparks the fire in hearts wherever he goes because his inner fire for maximizing life burns strong and steady. He has a knack for making hard work fun, and guiding kids to find their grit, all the while genuinely connecting with people.”
Griffin coached through last year at the club and high school level. This year he is a mentor for the kids and coaches in Fairfax.
“It’s been a good run,” he said.
